How big was the Turkey-Syria earthquake?

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

On Monday, a 7.8-magnitude earthquake and 7.5-magnitude subsequent quake in Turkey and Syria resulted in more than 15,000 people killed, with many more still missing. Current estimates put more than 400 buildings collapsed and at least 1,300 more damaged in Syria and at least 5,600 structures destroyed in Turkey.

The Loma Prieta earthquake in California shook with enough force that the San Francisco Bay Bridge partially collapsed on commuters. The 1989 quake killed 63 people, injuring over 3,700 residents. It was a 6.9-magnitude earthquake.

The difference in damage between these events has in part to do with infrastructure, but also how we report seismic activity. Recording magnitude gives scientists a sense of scale of earthquakes, but the energy these events release is what makes them deadly. Magnitude is logarithmic, meaning their differences are exponential. The 7.8 earthquake in Turkey-Syria released forces roughly 20 times stronger than the 6.9 Loma Prieta earthquake.

Advertisement

30 petajoules of energy were released by the 7.8-magnitude earthquake. 1.5 petajoules of energy were generated by the 1989 Loma Prieta 6.9-magnitude quake. 51 billion joules of energy were released by the 2023 Buffalo 3.8-magnitude quake. 28 trillion joules of energy were generated by the 2020 Salt Lake City 5.7-magnitude quake. 773 trillion joules of energy were generated by the 1994 Northridge 6.7-magnitude quake. 2.1 petajoules of energy were generated by the 2010 Haiti 7.0-magnitude quake. It could have provided enough energy to power more than 774,000 average American homes for a year — or the equivalent of two sets of all DC households. Or it could have fueled more than 5,000 Boeing 747-100B aircrafts. 30 petajoules of energy were released by the 7.8-magnitude earthquake. 1.5 petajoules of energy were generated by the 1989 Loma Prieta 6.9-magnitude quake. 51 billion joules of energy were released by the 2023 Buffalo 3.8-magnitude quake. 28 trillion joules of energy were generated by the 2020 Salt Lake City 5.7-magnitude quake. 773 trillion joules of energy were generated by the 1994 Northridge 6.7-magnitude quake. 2.1 petajoules of energy were generated by the 2010 Haiti 7.0-magnitude quake. It could have provided enough energy to power more than 774,000 average American homes for a year — or the equivalent of two sets of all DC households. Or it could have fueled more than 5,000 Boeing 747-100B aircrafts. 30 petajoules of energy were released by the 7.8-magnitude earthquake. 1.5 petajoules of energy were generated by the 1989 Loma Prieta 6.9-magnitude quake. 51 billion joules of energy were released by the 2023 Buffalo 3.8-magnitude quake. 28 trillion joules of energy were generated by the 2020 Salt Lake City 5.7-magnitude quake. 773 trillion joules of energy were generated by the 1994 Northridge 6.7-magnitude quake. 2.1 petajoules of energy were generated by the 2010 Haiti 7.0-magnitude quake. It could have provided enough energy to power more than 774,000 average American homes for a year — or the equivalent of two sets of all DC households. Or it could have fueled more than 5,000 Boeing 747-100B aircrafts.

Earthquake magnitudes at this size are measured in the logarithmic scale: Moment Magnitude. This means the distance from one integer to the next is a difference by a factor of 10. A 7.0 earthquake is ten times stronger than a 6.0 and a hundred times stronger than a 5.0.

The difference between the energy released from an earthquake is even larger. Digit to digit, the force from an earthquake is 32 times greater than the previous.

Dara Goldberg, a research geophysicist at the United States Geological Survey, says it’s especially important to think about this scale when you get to larger magnitude earthquakes: “The difference in energy between a magnitude 4.0 and 4.1 absolute pales in comparison between the difference between a magnitude 7.7 and 7.8 … that magnitude value is critical for understanding what its impacts might be.”

Advertisement

Here’s the force of all earthquakes the world experienced in the last year.

Energy released by the past 365 days of global earthquakes As the magnitude of the quake goes up, the amount of force generated goes up exponentially. Earthquake 30 petajoules of energy released Initial 7.8-magnitude Turkey-Syria earthquake 20 10 7.5-magnitude subsequentquake 0 3.0 4.0 5.0 6.0 7.0 8.0 9.0 Magnitude Source: United States Geological Survey THE WASHINGTON POST Energy released by the past 365 days of global earthquakes As the magnitude of the quake goes up, the amount of force generated goes up exponentially. Earthquake 30 petajoules of energy released Initial 7.8-magnitude Turkey-Syria earthquake 20 10 7.5-magnitude subsequent quake 0 3.0 4.0 5.0 6.0 7.0 8.0 9.0 Magnitude Source: United States Geological Survey THE WASHINGTON POST Energy released by the past 365 days of global earthquakes As the magnitude of the quake goes up, the amount of force generated goes up exponentially. Earthquake 30 petajoules of energy released Initial 7.8-magnitude Turkey-Syria earthquake 20 10 7.5-magnitude subsequent quake 0 3.0 4.0 5.0 6.0 7.0 8.0 9.0 Magnitude Source: United States Geological Survey THE WASHINGTON POST

Put another way, the energy generated by Turkey-Syria’s recent earthquakes is greater than the sum of all of California’s in the last year. It’s greater than the sum of all quakes from the past three months.

Turkey-Syria quakes account for 26% of energy released In the last 365 days, the 7.8-magnitude earthquake in Turkey and its aftershocks amount to 41 petajoules of energy. Total energy released from the past year of earthquakes 26% Turkey-Syria Last 90 days 25% All other quakes 49% <1% All California earthquakes Source: United States Geological Survey THE WASHINGTON POST Turkey-Syria quakes account for 26% of energy released In the last 365 days, the 7.8-magnitude earthquake in Turkey and its aftershocks amount to 41 petajoules of energy. Total energy released from the past year of earthquakes Last 90 days Turkey-Syria All other quakes 26% 25% 49% <1% All California earthquakes Source: United States Geological Survey THE WASHINGTON POST Turkey-Syria quakes account for 26% of energy released In the last 365 days, the 7.8-magnitude earthquake in Turkey and its aftershocks amount to 41 petajoules of energy. Total energy released from the past year of earthquakes Turkey-Syria Last 90 days All other quakes 26% 25% 49% All California earthquakes <1% Source: United States Geological Survey THE WASHINGTON POST

It’s important to remember that in the case of Turkey and Syria, Golderberg says, “that already partially damaged sectors are especially vulnerable, even to moderate magnitude aftershocks.”

With aftershocks typically occurring for weeks or months after the main earthquake in a sequence, the Turkey-Syria region will be bracing though its lengthy rescue, recovery and rebuilding process.

Note: Data as of Feb. 7, 2023. Earthquakes are measured by the USGS in a variety of magnitude types. For the purposes of calculating energy release, we calculated all quakes under a moment magnitude scale.

GiftOutline Gift Article