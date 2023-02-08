2 children killed, 6 injured after bus crashes into Quebec day-care facility

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Two children were killed and six others were injured when a city bus crashed into a day-care facility near Montreal on Wednesday morning, according to authorities. A bus driver has been arrested and possibly faces charges of homicide and reckless driving after authorities in Laval, Quebec, said he plowed the bus into the day-care center in the Sainte-Rose neighborhood at around 8:30 a.m.

Laval police spokesperson Erika Landry told local media that two children at the day-care facility died in the bus crash. The six injured children were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Landry told reporters. The names and ages of the children killed and injured were not immediately released by police.

The street where the crash took place is home to the Garderie Éducative de Sainte-Rose, a day-care facility that can accommodate as many as 80 children up to the age of 5, including 15 infants, according to its website.

Authorities have not identified the 51-year-old bus driver, who is a city transport employee with the Société de transport de Laval (STL). The suspect was identified by the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. and other Canadian outlets as Pierre Ny St-Amand.

“He will be meeting the investigators, but as of now we do not know the motive of the crime,” Landry said at a news conference Wednesday in Laval, about 25 miles northwest of downtown Montreal. Landry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Neighbors and witnesses told Canadian media that when they tried to rescue the children who were pinned under the bus, they subdued the driver, who they say had displayed erratic behavior. Laval Mayor Stéphane Boyer told the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. that the driver has worked for the STL for 10 years and did not have any previous incidents on his record.

“There is a hypothesis that this was an intentional act, but it will have to be confirmed by the investigation,” Boyer said.

In a statement, the STL emphasized that it was cooperating with the investigation into the crash.

“Our hearts go out to the families and employees affected by this tragedy,” the agency said.

The news of the bus crash rippled across Canada, with public officials and residents sharing their grief. Among those was Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who described the incident as an “unfathomable, tragic event.”

“My heart is with the people of Laval today,” he tweeted. “No words can take away the pain and fear that parents, children, and workers are feeling — but we are here for you.”

My heart is with the people of Laval today. No words can take away the pain and fear that parents, children, and workers are feeling – but we are here for you. I’m keeping everyone affected by this unfathomable, tragic event in my thoughts. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 8, 2023

Quebec Premier François Legault described the bus crash to reporters as “terrible.”

“There is nothing worse than being afraid for your child,” he tweeted.

Video footage from Canadian media shows that the bus plowed into the front of the day-care facility. It appeared the bus had gone off-road.

Parents of the day-care children and those who witnessed the crash and tried to save the children pinned under the bus described the scene as “chaos.” Neighbor Hamdi Benchaabane told reporters that he and other parents were able to pull one child from the wreckage but could not pull out another child before emergency personnel arrived. Benchaabane, who said he was told to leave the area because the day-care facility was caving in, recounted that the driver appeared to be “in a different world” and was naked.

“He was yelling, he didn’t stop yelling,” Benchaabane said, according to the Canadian Press. “The first thing he did was take off all his clothes after opening the bus door. … He was just yelling, there were no words coming out of his mouth.”

Julia Moreno, who told CTV News in Montreal that her 3-year-old son was not injured in the crash, summed up the scene with one word: “panic.”

