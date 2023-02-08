Live updates Rescuers fight bitter cold and time as Turkey, Syria quake deaths near 8,000

Rescue efforts have ramped up in Turkey and Syria, with many people still trapped under rubble more than 48 hours after a pair of large earthquakes leveled cities and towns Monday. The operations took place amid inclement weather, with temperatures in Gaziantep, near the epicenter in southern Turkey, dropping to the low 20s overnight. More than 7,000 soldiers have been dispatched on disaster and relief duties in Turkey, the country’s defense minister said. The death toll in the two countries soared to nearly 8,000 early Wednesday, with the majority of the casualties reported in Turkey.