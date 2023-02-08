The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Live updates Rescuers fight bitter cold and time as Turkey, Syria quake deaths near 8,000

Key updates
Abnormally cold weather to prolong suffering for quake victims
A rescue worker comforts a grieving woman in Nurdagi, Turkey, on Tuesday. (Alice Martins for The Washington Post)
Rescue efforts have ramped up in Turkey and Syria, with many people still trapped under rubble more than 48 hours after a pair of large earthquakes leveled cities and towns Monday. The operations took place amid inclement weather, with temperatures in Gaziantep, near the epicenter in southern Turkey, dropping to the low 20s overnight. More than 7,000 soldiers have been dispatched on disaster and relief duties in Turkey, the country’s defense minister said. The death toll in the two countries soared to nearly 8,000 early Wednesday, with the majority of the casualties reported in Turkey.

  • Officials in Turkey confirmed at least 5,894 deaths and 34,810 injured. In government-controlled parts of Syria, at least 812 people were killed and 1,449 were injured, according to state media reports. The rebel-held northwest of Syria reported more than 1,220 deaths and 2,600 injured, according to civil defense workers.
  • Washington Post journalists in the town of Nurdagi, located near the earthquake’s epicenter, described entire districts reduced to heaps of rubble, dozens of dead bodies piled up outside a hospital and a morgue running full.
  • The scale of the devastation was visible in before-and-after satellite images of three Turkish cities captured by Maxar Technologies. Blocks of bright red rooftops have disappeared in the shots taken after the quakes.
  • Monday’s 7.8-magnitude earthquake was followed by dozens of aftershocks, including an unusually powerful 7.5-magnitude quake.
