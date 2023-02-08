Zelensky to visit U.K. Parliament amid new British training pledge

LONDON — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will address the British Parliament on Wednesday in a surprise visit that comes as Britain has pledged to train Ukrainian fighter pilots.
Since the invasion, Zelensky has rarely traveled outside of the Ukraine. His first international trip was in December, when he traveled to Washington to address a joint session of Congress and rally for continued American support.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s office on Wednesday also announced plans for boosting military support, including training Ukrainian fighter pilots and marines.
“As part of today’s talks, the Prime Minister will offer to bolster the U.K.’s training offer for Ukrainian troops, including expanding it to fighter jet pilots to ensure Ukraine can defend its skies well into the future,” Downing Street said in a statement.
Zelensky will hold talks with Sunak as well as the defense and security chiefs as part of discussions over the training offer for Ukrainian troops, Sunak’s office said, describing the visit as a “testament to the unbreakable friendship” between the countries.
“Since 2014, the U.K. has provided vital training to Ukrainian forces, allowing them to defend their country, protect their sovereignty and fight for their territory.
“I am proud that today we will expand that training from soldiers to marines and fighter jet pilots, ensuring Ukraine has a military able to defend its interests well into the future.”
Downing Street also said that Britain will announce further sanctions on Wednesday that will target “those who have helped Putin build his personal wealth, and companies who are profiting from the Kremlin’s war machine.”
War in Ukraine: What you need to know
The latest: Russia claimed to have seized control of Soledar, a heavily contested salt-mining town in eastern Ukraine where fighting has raged recently, but a Ukrainian military official maintained that the battle was not yet over. The U.S. and Germany are sending tanks to Ukraine.
Russia’s Gamble: The Post examined the road to war in Ukraine, and Western efforts to unite to thwart the Kremlin’s plans, through extensive interviews with more than three dozen senior U.S., Ukrainian, European and NATO officials.
Photos: Washington Post photographers have been on the ground from the beginning of the war — here’s some of their most powerful work.
How you can help: Here are ways those in the U.S. can support the Ukrainian people as well as what people around the world have been donating.
Read our full coverage of the Russia-Ukraine war. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for updates and exclusive video.