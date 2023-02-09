Nicaragua frees more than 200 political prisoners to be sent to U.S.

Nicaragua’s dictatorial government on Thursday freed more than 200 political prisoners, including top opposition politicians and business leaders, and put them on a plane bound for the United States, according to the detainees’ relatives and press reports.
Several of the prisoners had planned to run against President Daniel Ortega in the 2021 elections. But they were detained before the balloting, and Ortega cruised to a fourth consecutive term. The Nicaraguan leader launched a wave of repression that included the arrests of human-rights activists and civic leaders and the closure of around 3,000 nongovernmental groups.
Ortega helped lead the Sandinista revolution that overthrew a dictatorship in 1979.