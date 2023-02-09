The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Americas

Nicaragua frees more than 200 political prisoners to be sent to U.S.

The prisoners represented much of Nicaragua’s opposition to the authoritarian government of President Daniel Ortega, and many had been held in harsh conditions

February 9, 2023 at 9:24 a.m. EST
Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega, left, and Army Commander Gen. Julio Cesar Aviles Castillo speak during the closing ceremony of an annual defense course in Managua, Nicaragua, in December 2012. (Esteban Felix/AP)

Nicaragua’s dictatorial government on Thursday freed more than 200 political prisoners, including top opposition politicians and business leaders, and put them on a plane bound for the United States, according to the detainees’ relatives and press reports.

The prisoners had endured some of the harshest conditions in any jails in Latin America, according to their families. Many had been denied books and writing materials for more than a year, had little access to sun or fresh air, and were given limited access to family members. One prisoner, Hugo Torres, 73, died while in captivity.

Several of the prisoners had planned to run against President Daniel Ortega in the 2021 elections. But they were detained before the balloting, and Ortega cruised to a fourth consecutive term. The Nicaraguan leader launched a wave of repression that included the arrests of human-rights activists and civic leaders and the closure of around 3,000 nongovernmental groups.

Ortega helped lead the Sandinista revolution that overthrew a dictatorship in 1979.

