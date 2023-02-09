Nicaragua frees more than 200 political prisoners to be sent to U.S.

Nicaragua’s dictatorial government on Thursday freed more than 200 political prisoners, including top opposition politicians and business leaders, and put them on a plane bound for the United States, according to the detainees’ relatives and press reports.

The prisoners had endured some of the harshest conditions in any jails in Latin America, according to their families. Many had been denied books and writing materials for more than a year, had little access to sun or fresh air, and were given limited access to family members. One prisoner, Hugo Torres, 73, died while in captivity.