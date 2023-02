The Brussels visit is Zelensky’s first to the European Union’s home base since the bloc awarded candidate status to Ukraine. In addition to Ukrainian reconstruction, E.U. diplomats said, they will also discuss how to prevent loopholes and circumventions around sanctions, with an eye on Belarus and Iran.

Zelensky began his surprise trip in Britain on Wednesday. “I will leave Parliament thanking all of you in advance for powerful English planes,” he said in a speech. Britain has said “nothing is off the table” in regards to Ukraine’s request for fighter planes.

French President Emmanuel Macron awarded the Legion of Honor to Zelensky for his “courage and commitment,” Macron for his “courage and commitment,” Macron said . Zelensky said in France, where he met Wednesday with Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, that “we have very little time,” appealing to the two countries for tanks, jets and long-range missiles.