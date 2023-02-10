Car ramming attack near Jerusalem settlement kills 2, including 6-year-old

JERUSALEM — A car rammed into a crowd at a Jerusalem bus stop killing a 6-year-old and one other and injuring five others. The Palestinian driver was shot dead at the scene, reported Israeli police.
The car ramming is the latest in a spiraling cycle of violence between Israelis and Palestinians, amid the return to power of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who heads Israel’s most right-wing government to date, and a deepening political void among Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.
Israeli forces on Thursday shot dead a Palestinian in the West Bank city of Hebron. Israeli forces have killed more than 40 Palestinians in the disputed territory so far this year.