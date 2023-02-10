Car ramming attack near Jerusalem settlement kills 2, including 6-year-old

Israel’s Magen David Adom services said the child was pronounced dead at the scene and the others rushed to the hospital, two in critical condition. The Israeli police said an off-duty officer shot dead the alleged attacker.

JERUSALEM — A car rammed into a crowd at a Jerusalem bus stop killing a 6-year-old and one other and injuring five others. The Palestinian driver was shot dead at the scene, reported Israeli police .

The car ramming is the latest in a spiraling cycle of violence between Israelis and Palestinians, amid the return to power of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who heads Israel’s most right-wing government to date, and a deepening political void among Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.