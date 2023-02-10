The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Middle East

Car ramming attack near Jerusalem settlement kills 2, including 6-year-old

By
February 10, 2023 at 8:15 a.m. EST
Members of Zaka Rescue and Recovery, and Israeli police forensic team work at the site of a car-ramming attack at a bus stop in Ramot, a Jewish settlement in east Jerusalem, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. (Mahmoud Illean/AP)

JERUSALEM — A car rammed into a crowd at a Jerusalem bus stop killing a 6-year-old and one other and injuring five others. The Palestinian driver was shot dead at the scene, reported Israeli police.

Israel’s Magen David Adom services said the child was pronounced dead at the scene and the others rushed to the hospital, two in critical condition. The Israeli police said an off-duty officer shot dead the alleged attacker.

The car ramming is the latest in a spiraling cycle of violence between Israelis and Palestinians, amid the return to power of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who heads Israel’s most right-wing government to date, and a deepening political void among Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

Israeli forces on Thursday shot dead a Palestinian in the West Bank city of Hebron. Israeli forces have killed more than 40 Palestinians in the disputed territory so far this year.

