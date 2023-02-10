Romania says Russian missile flew over Moldova just outside NATO airspace

KYIV, Ukraine — A Russian missile fired at Ukraine crossed over Moldova on Friday morning and came within 22 miles of the border of Romania, a NATO member, prompting the Romanians to scramble two fighter jets that were on an exercise under NATO command, the Romanian Defense Ministry said.
The Romanian Defense Ministry, however, said that it had detected “an aerial target launched from the Black Sea from a ship of the Russian Federation, near the Crimean Peninsula, most likely a cruise missile,” which flew over Ukrainian territory, then crossed into Moldova “and reentered the Ukrainian airspace without intersecting, at any time, the airspace of Romania.”
“The closest point of the target’s trajectory to Romania’s airspace was recorded by the radar systems approximately 35 kilometers north-east of the border,” the ministry said, adding that at 10:38 a.m. two MiG-21 Lancer fighter jets “were redirected to the Northern area of Romania to supplement the reaction options.”
“After about two minutes the situation was clarified,” the ministry said in its statement, “and the two aircraft resumed their original mission.”
Throughout the war, NATO countries have supplied Ukraine with huge stocks of weapons, intelligence, and economic support but have assiduously sought to avoid any indication of a direct conflict with Russia.
In a statement posted to his Telegram channel, Zaluzhny said that the “at 10:18 a.m., two Russian Kalibr cruise missiles crossed the state border of Ukraine with the Republic of Moldova. At approximately 10:33 a.m., these missiles crossed Romanian airspace. After that, they again entered the airspace of Ukraine at the crossing point of the borders of the three states.”
While Romania denied that account, Moldovan officials confirmed the violation of their airspace.
In response Moldovan Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu ordered “the urgent summoning” of Russia’s ambassador in Chisinau, Oleg Vasnetsov, “to indicate the unacceptable violation of our airspace … by a Russian missile today,” a statement by the ministry said.
“We strongly reject the recent unfriendly actions and statements in relation to the Republic of Moldova, a fact considered absolutely unacceptable by our people,” ministry spokesman Daniel Voda said. “We call on the Russian Federation to stop the military aggression against the neighboring country which is causing numerous loss of human lives and material destruction.”
Asked about the Ukrainian allegation, a spokeswoman for NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg referred to the Romanian Defense Ministry’s statement.
War in Ukraine: What you need to know
The latest: Russia claimed to have seized control of Soledar, a heavily contested salt-mining town in eastern Ukraine where fighting has raged recently, but a Ukrainian military official maintained that the battle was not yet over. The U.S. and Germany are sending tanks to Ukraine.
Russia’s Gamble: The Post examined the road to war in Ukraine, and Western efforts to unite to thwart the Kremlin’s plans, through extensive interviews with more than three dozen senior U.S., Ukrainian, European and NATO officials.
Photos: Washington Post photographers have been on the ground from the beginning of the war — here’s some of their most powerful work.
How you can help: Here are ways those in the U.S. can support the Ukrainian people as well as what people around the world have been donating.
Read our full coverage of the Russia-Ukraine war. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for updates and exclusive video.