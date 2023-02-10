Ukraine live briefing: Attack on Ukraine is attack on Europe, Zelensky says; pre-dawn explosions in Kharkiv

While visiting Brussels, the Ukrainian president continued to request fighter jets and other military equipment. European Parliament president Roberta Metsola urged nations to offer more assistance. “States must consider quickly steps to providing long-range systems and the jets you need to protect the liberty too many have taken for granted,” she said.
Meanwhile, air raid alerts rang out across eastern and central Ukraine early Friday. The Kharkiv region came under attack, with about 10 explosions recorded, its governor, Oleh Synyehubov, said on Telegram. Some areas that had lost power and emergency services were working to determine the scale of destruction and whether there were casualties, he added.
Key developments
- Ukraine uses specific coordinates provided or confirmed by U.S. military personnel for the majority of its rocket strikes, The Washington Post reported Thursday. The disclosure reveals that the Pentagon is playing a more significant role in the war than was previously known.
- Russia has begun a major offensive in Luhansk centered on Kremina, the eastern region’s governor, Serhiy Haidai, said on Telegram. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said Thursday that Russia is trying to take full control of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
Battleground updates
- Residents of eastern and southern Ukraine were warned of potential drone attacks early Friday. Dnipropetrovsk military administrator Serhiy Lysak told people to stay away from critical infrastructure facilities, while the Mykolaiv governor, Vitaly Kim, issued an alert about drones overhead.
- Russia launched a “massive” attack on energy infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia early Friday, an official wrote on Telegram. The eastern city was struck 17 times in an hour, he said.
- The Wagner Group, a Russian private military organization run by a Putin ally, claimed it has “completely stopped” recruiting prisoners to fight in Ukraine, according to a post on Telegram. The Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think tank, assessed that the group “will likely continue to recruit from prisons, albeit in a much more limited capacity.”
Global impact
- Ukrainian intelligence intercepted a Russian plan to take control of Moldova and “break democratic order” in the country, Zelensky told the European Union. After discovering a Russian document that showed “who, when and through what actions was going to break Moldova,” Kyiv immediately warned Moldova, he said.
- Elon Musk’s SpaceX accused Ukraine of using its satellite internet service, Starlink, to power drones. SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell said that Starlink “was never intended to be weaponized” and that it had been used in “ways that were not part of any agreement.”
From our correspondents
Russia ousts director of elite museum as Kremlin demands patriotic art: Just days after Russia’s Culture Ministry instructed Tretyakov Gallery director Zelfira Tregulova to prove the museum’s collection was “in line with spiritual and moral values,” she has been removed from her role. The move comes during intensifying criticism of the museum from hawkish proponents of the war in Ukraine and after authorities canceled the Moscow Biennale of Contemporary Art at the museum in November.
The new director has little experience in fine art and her appointment appears to be the latest move to force Russian artists and cultural institutions to conform with the Kremlin’s increasingly conservative vision for the country, Mary Ilyushina reports.