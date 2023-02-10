Ukraine live briefing: Attack on Ukraine is attack on Europe, Zelensky says; pre-dawn explosions in Kharkiv

Russia ousts director of elite museum as Kremlin demands patriotic art: Just days after Russia’s Culture Ministry instructed Tretyakov Gallery director Zelfira Tregulova to prove the museum’s collection was “in line with spiritual and moral values,” she has been removed from her role. The move comes during intensifying criticism of the museum from hawkish proponents of the war in Ukraine and after authorities canceled the Moscow Biennale of Contemporary Art at the museum in November.