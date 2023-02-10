Quake toll passes 23,000 as search continues in Turkey, Syria

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ISTANBUL, Turkey — Even as their hopes of finding further survivors began to fade, rescue workers in earthquake-stricken Turkey continued to pull the living out of collapsed buildings Friday — including a mother and her 10-day-old son. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight The survivors were among the few who were able to hold on for more than four days after a pair of major earthquakes struck Turkey and Syria, in frigid temperatures under the wreckage of their own homes. The scenes showing them being carried out in stretchers, covered in gold foil blankets, provided rare moments of optimism in this ever-expanding tragedy.

In opposition-held Syria, the Syrian Civil Defense Forces, also known as the White Helmets, reported only the recovery of the dead Friday, including an entire family in the city of Salqin and a child in the town of Jinderes. The group — operating with far fewer resources than rescuers in Turkey — kept digging anyway, at times with their bare hands, as the death toll between the two countries surpassed 23,000.

Fourteen aid trucks entered northwest Syria from Turkey on Friday, the largest such delivery to cross into the enclave since the quakes flattened entire neighborhoods on both sides of the border Monday. An initial U.N. aid convoy entered the area on Thursday. U.N. officials have blamed damaged roads, fuel shortages and security issues for the delayed response.

In a news conference Friday, Raed al Saleh, director of the White Helmets, criticized the international community for not doing more to help northwestern Syria.

The United Nations “has not [been] providing anything” to aid the group’s rescue efforts, he said, calling for a U.N. investigation into why international help had arrived in government-held regions but not rebel-held areas. Any new assistance that arrives will not have an impact on rescue operations, which are winding down, he said. Instead, aid will go toward the removal of rubble and unsteady buildings.

Still, in some villages, the search continued.

“The search continues, and hopes for life are beginning to wane,” the group tweeted Friday.

Rescue efforts were slowed in some areas by winter weather, heavy rains, and, in one Syrian village, a burst dam that caused widespread flooding.

Planes carrying aid from Tunisia, the United Arab Emirates, Russia and Libya arrived at government-controlled airports in Syria on Friday to support the Syrian government’s relief efforts, the official Syrian Arab News Agency reported.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad visited government-held Aleppo with his wife, Asma, in his first public visit to the disaster zone since the quakes. Images shared by the government showed them meeting with patients at a hospital in the war-ravaged city, where rescue operations are ongoing.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, meanwhile, visited devastated regions in his country’s south, where he described the quakes as the “disaster of the century." More than 100,000 people — including soldiers, police officers, firefighters and aid workers — have been called into action in Turkey, and nearly 100 countries have offered help.

More than 250 rescued children in Turkey are still separated from their families, Turkish officials said Friday.

Turkish authorities on Friday detained Mehmet Yasar Coskun, the developer of a luxury apartment complex in the southern city of Antakya that collapsed during the earthquakes, the state-run Anadolu news agency reported. The 12-story apartment complex, called the Renaissance Residence, included 250 condominiums, according to local media reports.

Aerial photos that circulated on social media showed a catastrophic collapse, with large sections of the complex knocked flat to the ground, even as other adjacent apartment blocks remained standing. Hundreds of people were feared trapped in the rubble. Coskun was trying to travel from Istanbul to Montenegro on Friday evening, and was ordered detained by an Istanbul prosecutor, Anadolu said.

The Rönesans Rezidans apartment building in Atakya collapsed on its side when a massive earthquake struck southern Turkey on Feb. 6. (Video: David Enders for The Washington Post)

The U.S. military began deploying forces to assist with earthquake relief in Turkey, U.S. officials said Friday, with a Navy headquarters overseeing the mission and a Marine Corps general arriving on the ground to assess the scope of support that may be needed.

It was not immediately clear how the U.S. military also might assist in Syria, where the United States maintains a limited counterterrorism mission in the northeastern corner of the country.

Two U.S. urban search and rescue teams have been working over the last 48 hours “day and night” to help with victim recovery in the ruined Turkish city of Adiyaman, Jeffry L. Flake, the U.S. Ambassador to Turkey, said in a brief interview Friday, detailing the Biden administration’s efforts to aid the Turkish government as it copes with the country’s worst disaster in decades.

The U.S. teams, based out of Fairfax, VA and Los Angeles, join a host of other foreign rescue teams, including a large contingent from Algeria, that have fanned out at sites of devastation across southern and southeastern Turkey.

The American rescue teams include 160 personnel, a dozen dogs and 170,000 pounds of equipment and “are making good progress,” the ambassador said.

U.S. military helicopters, including heavy-lift rotary wing helicopters and Blackhawks, had brought relief workers from Incirlik Air Base to affected provinces; more helicopters were scheduled to arrive at the base “in the coming days,” Flake said.

A U.S. field hospital has also been set up in Hatay, another hard-hit province, in coordination with Samaritan’s Purse, a Christian disaster-relief organization.

U.S. financial aid had also been allocated to relief efforts in Syria, in both government-controlled and rebel-held parts of the country, through “partner organizations,” Flake said. It was unclear exactly how much of the aid package, totaling $85 million, would be allocated to Syria, which has been isolated because of its civil war as well as western sanctions. The Treasury Department on Thursday issued a general license authorizing transactions related to earthquake relief in Syria for six months.

At least eight U.S. citizens were killed in the earthquakes, John Kirby, strategic communications coordinator for the National Security Council, said at a briefing Friday.

Sivanka Dhanapala, the U.N. refugee agency’s representative in Syria, said Friday that access to northwest Syria was affected by damage from the quake. More than 5.3 million affected people in Syria will need shelter, and the agency is currently focusing on life-saving measures including the distribution of tents for the displaced.

O’Grady reported from Dahab, Egypt. Fahim reported from Istanbul. Parker reported from Washington. Zeynep Karatas in Istanbul, Dan Lamothe in Washington, Ellen Francis in London and Niha Masih in Seoul contributed to this report.

