Middle East Turkey-Syria quake live briefing: Hope dims for survivors as death toll crosses 21,000 Rescue teams search through the rubble in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, on Feb. 9. (Alice Martins for The Washington Post)

Rescue workers in Turkey and Syria continued their work battling inclement weather and logistical hurdles in a race to find survivors buried under debris. The combined death toll from Monday’s earthquakes neared 22,000, according to officials in the two countries. Tens of thousands of people have been left homeless by the disaster and in need of urgent shelter and food.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, visiting the devastated Osmaniye province, described the quake as the “disaster of the century,” local media reported Thursday. In Turkey, more than 100,000 people — including soldiers, police officers, firefighters and NGO workers — have been pressed into action. On Thursday, the first U.N. aid convoy crossed through Turkey into rebel-held northwest Syria, an area devastated by years of war.

Here’s the latest on the aftermath of the earthquakes.

1. Key developments

The death toll in Turkey and Syria crossed 21,000 on Thursday. In Turkey, there were at least 18,342 dead and more than 74,242 injured, the In Turkey, there were at least 18,342 dead and more than 74,242 injured, the country’s disaster management authority said Friday. Government-controlled parts of Syria reported 1,347 deaths and 2,295 injured, according to state-run media. In northwest Syria , civil defense forces said more than 2,030 people had been killed and 2,950 were injured. The numbers are expected to rise in the coming days.

Satellite images from Maxar Technology revealed extensive damage to critical infrastructure in southern Turkey and northwest Syria. The earthquake destroyed grain silos, cracked an airport runway, and collapsed roads and highways, in southern Turkey and northwest Syria. The earthquake destroyed grain silos, cracked an airport runway, and collapsed roads and highways, images show . Photos from Antakya, one of the worst-hit towns in Turkey, show roads jammed with cars, trucks and rescue equipment.

Families and friends gathered to bury earthquake victims in a makeshift cemetery in Pazarcik, Turkey, on Feb. 9. (Video: Reuters)

2. Aid and rescue efforts

The first U.N. aid convoy carrying relief supplies crossed into northwest Syria on Thursday via the Bab al-Hawa crossing, the humanitarian aid corridor linking the country to Turkey, amid a growing humanitarian crisis in a region already devastated by war. U.N. Secretary General António Guterres said that damaged roads were hampering relief distribution. “Much more, much more, is needed,” on Thursday via the Bab al-Hawa crossing, the humanitarian aid corridor linking the country to Turkey, amid a growing humanitarian crisis in a region already devastated by war. U.N. Secretary General António Guterres said that damaged roads were hampering relief distribution. “Much more, much more, is needed,” he said Thursday

The United States announced $85 million in urgent humanitarian assistance for the two countries. Secretary of State Antony Blinken for the two countries. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday that teams from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) were working on the ground in Turkey. He called upon the Syrian government to open border crossings to allow access to humanitarian aid.

Countries from around the world are ramping up efforts to deliver aid to war-ravaged Syria, whose regime is under Western sanctions and whose rebel-held areas are hard to access. whose regime is under Western sanctions and whose rebel-held areas are hard to access. France on Thursday announced more than $12.9 million in emergency aid to Syria, which will be distributed to NGOs working with the United Nations.

Britain is supporting the White Helmets, a civil defense group operating in rebel-held northwest Syria, and announced an additional a civil defense group operating in rebel-held northwest Syria, and announced an additional $3.6 million in aid to the group Friday. Germany said it would provide some $26.9 million in funding to the U.N. Humanitarian Affairs agency to help people in Syria.

The U.S. Treasury granted a license to all transactions related to earthquake relief in Syria, which would otherwise have run afoul of existing sanctions against the government of Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad, it which would otherwise have run afoul of existing sanctions against the government of Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad, it said Thursday.

After a 20-hour operation, rescuers pulled a woman and her 6-year-old daughter, alive, from under a collapsed house in Kahramanmaras, Turkey. from under a collapsed house in Kahramanmaras, Turkey. German and British aid agencies said the mother and child were in danger of freezing to death. The groups used heavy equipment and manually moved rubble to create a tunnel for the rescue, which ended after midnight Thursday.

A 6-month-old baby in the city of Adiyaman was saved by Turkish volunteers about 93 miles from the epicenter near Gaziantep in the country’s southeast, the regional governor, Tuncay Sonel, shared on about 93 miles from the epicenter near Gaziantep in the country’s southeast, the regional governor, Tuncay Sonel, shared on Twitter.

Here’s how to help. The Post has compiled The Post has compiled a list of international groups with on-the-ground response teams, plus tips on donating to those in need.

3. From our correspondents

Nowhere to run: Quake displaces Syrians in rebel enclave, again. In rebel-held northwest Syria, more than two-thirds of inhabitants are from elsewhere in the country, pushed to this remote corner by government forces. Now, the earthquake has displaced them once again.

Buildings weakened by shelling from Syrian government forces and their Russian allies were no match for the tremors of the 7.8-magnitude earthquake and its host of powerful aftershocks that brought down houses right and left, report Omar Nezhat and Sarah Dadouch.

