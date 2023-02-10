Turkey-Syria quake live briefing: Hope dims for survivors as death toll crosses 21,000

Rescue workers in Turkey and Syria continued their work battling inclement weather and logistical hurdles in a race to find survivors buried under debris. The combined death toll from Monday’s earthquakes neared 22,000, according to officials in the two countries. Tens of thousands of people have been left homeless by the disaster and in need of urgent shelter and food.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, visiting the devastated Osmaniye province, described the quake as the “disaster of the century,” local media reported Thursday. In Turkey, more than 100,000 people — including soldiers, police officers, firefighters and NGO workers — have been pressed into action. On Thursday, the first U.N. aid convoy crossed through Turkey into rebel-held northwest Syria, an area devastated by years of war.
Here’s the latest on the aftermath of the earthquakes.
2. Aid and rescue efforts
3. From our correspondents
Nowhere to run: Quake displaces Syrians in rebel enclave, again. In rebel-held northwest Syria, more than two-thirds of inhabitants are from elsewhere in the country, pushed to this remote corner by government forces. Now, the earthquake has displaced them once again.
Buildings weakened by shelling from Syrian government forces and their Russian allies were no match for the tremors of the 7.8-magnitude earthquake and its host of powerful aftershocks that brought down houses right and left, report Omar Nezhat and Sarah Dadouch.