How the earthquake in Turkey and Syria compares with other deadly tremors

Nearly 20 earthquakes of magnitude greater than 7 have struck Turkey in the past century. The most recent one, which struck southern Turkey on Monday, is the most powerful to hit the country since 1939, when a 7.8-magnitude earthquake devastated the northeast. It also is the deadliest in more than 80 years.

As of Friday morning, the confirmed death toll had surpassed 22,000 in Turkey and Syria, and it is expected to rise as rescue teams continue digging through crumbled buildings. In 1999, a 7.6 magnitude tremor in Kocaeli province, 60 miles outside Istanbul, killed more than 17,000.

Deadly earthquakes in Turkey since 1900 3k 10k 30k deaths Nurdagi, 2023 22k+ deaths, as of Feb 10, 12 p.m. Erzican, 1939 Magnitude 32.7k deaths 8 Izmit, 1999 17.1k+ deaths 7 6 5 4 1900 1940 1980 2023 Only includes “significant earthquakes,” which are classified by the National Centers for Environmental Information based on deaths, damage and magnitude criteria. Deadly earthquakes in Turkey since 1900 3k 10k 30k deaths Nurdagi, 2023 22k+ deaths, as of Feb 10, 12 p.m. Erzican, 1939 32.7k deaths Magnitude 8 Izmit, 1999 17.1k+ deaths 7 6 5 4 1900 1940 1980 2023 Only includes “significant earthquakes,” which are classified by the National Centers for Environmental Information based on deaths, damage and magnitude criteria. Deadly earthquakes in Turkey since 1900 3k 10k 30k deaths Nurdagi, 2023 Erzican, 1939 SOUTHERN TURKEY EASTERN TURKEY Izmit, 1999 22k+ deaths, as of Feb 10, 12 p.m. Magnitude 32.7k deaths WESTERN TURKEY 17.1k+ deaths 8 Muradiye, 1976 EASTERN TURKEY 5k deaths 7 6 5 4 1900 1920 1940 1960 1980 2000 2023 Only includes “significant earthquakes,” which are classified by the National Centers for Environmental Information based on deaths, damage and magnitude criteria. Deadly earthquakes in Turkey since 1900 3k 10k 30k deaths Nurdagi, 2023 Erzican, 1939 SOUTHERN TURKEY EASTERN TURKEY Izmit, 1999 22k+ deaths, as of Feb 10, 12 p.m. 32.7k deaths WESTERN TURKEY Magnitude 17.1k+ deaths 8 Muradiye, 1976 EASTERN TURKEY 5k deaths 7 6 5 4 1900 1920 1940 1960 1980 2000 2023 Only includes “significant earthquakes,” which are classified by the National Centers for Environmental Information based on deaths, damage and magnitude criteria.

Worldwide, the quake is among the 20 deadliest over the past century and the worst since 2010, when a magnitude 7 earthquake in Haiti killed more than 300,000 people.

World's deadliest earthquakes since 1900 30K 100K 300K deaths Magnitude China, 1920 Turkey, 2023 8.5 200k deaths 22k+ deaths, as of Feb 10, 12 p.m. 8.0 China, 1976 7.5 242.7k+ deaths 7.0 Haiti, 2010 6.5 316k deaths 6.0 1900 1940 1980 2023 World's deadliest earthquakes since 1900 30K 100K 300K deaths Magnitude China, 1920 Turkey, 2023 8.5 200k deaths 22k+ deaths, as of Feb 10, 12 p.m. 8.0 China, 1976 242.7k+ deaths 7.5 7.0 Haiti, 2010 6.5 316k deaths 6.0 1900 1940 1980 2023 World's deadliest earthquakes since 1900 30K 100K 300K deaths China, 1920 Magnitude 200k deaths 8.5 Turkey, 2023 22k+ deaths, as of Feb 10, 12 p.m. Japan, 1923 8.0 China, 1976 142.8k+ deaths 242.7k+ deaths 7.5 7.0 Haiti, 2010 316k deaths 6.5 6.0 1900 1920 1940 1960 1980 2000 2023

The high death toll in Syria and Turkey results from a combination of factors: the power and size of the earthquake, its proximity to densely populated areas, and it shallow point of origin below the surface of the Earth. Monday’s earthquake originated only 11 miles deep, which means that seismic waves took a short time to reach the surface. Earthquakes that occur deeper in the earth are less destructive because they lose some strength by the time their energy reaches the surface.

Turkey has a long history of destructive tremors. The country sits at the intersection of three major tectonic plates — the Arabian, Anatolian and African. As the plates move and squeeze against each other, they put pressure on their fault zones, which are cracks in the earth’s crust. This movement builds stress that is released suddenly from time to time, resulting in earthquakes.

Historically, much of Turkey’s seismic activity happens in the north, a region that’s closely watched because of its proximity to Istanbul, which has a population of 15 million. Since 1900, dozens of quakes have originated along the northern fault, many of them over magnitude 7.

Deadly earthquakes around Turkey since 1900 Magnitude 30k deaths 7 or greater 3k Lower than 7 EURASIAN PLATE GEORGIA Istanbul ARMENIA Ankara ANATOLIAN PLATE East Anatolian Fault TURKEY 2023 quake Plate movement Aleppo IRAQ SYRIA ARABIAN PLATE AFRICAN PLATE Damascus 200 MI Only includes “significant earthquakes of magnitude greater than 4. Deadly earthquakes around Turkey since 1900 Magnitude 30k deaths 7 or greater 10k 3k Lower than 7 200 MILES EURASIAN PLATE Black Sea GEORGIA 1999 Istanbul 1988 1939 ARMENIA Bursa Ankara ANATOLIAN PLATE TURKEY East Anatolian Fault 2023 quake Plate movement Aleppo CYPRUS SYRIA IRAQ LEBANON Med. Sea Beirut ARABIAN PLATE Damascus AFRICAN PLATE Only includes “significant earthquakes of magnitude greater than 4. Deadly earthquakes around Turkey since 1900 Magnitude 30k deaths 7 or greater 10k 3k Lower than 7 Earthquakes at the intersection of these three plates have been common. EURASIAN PLATE BULGARIA Black Sea GEORGIA Tbilisi 1999 Istanbul 1988 1939 ARMENIA Bursa Ankara ANATOLIAN PLATE TURKEY East Anatolian Fault 2023 quake Plate movement Gaziantep Aleppo ARABIAN PLATE CYPRUS SYRIA IRAQ LEBANON Baghdad Med. Sea Beirut Damascus AFRICAN PLATE 200 MILES Only includes “significant earthquakes of magnitude greater than 4. Deadly earthquakes around Turkey since 1900 Magnitude 30k deaths 7 or greater 10k 3k Lower than 7 EURASIAN PLATE BULGARIA Earthquakes at the intersection of these three plates have been common. Black Sea GEORGIA Tbilisi 1999 Istanbul 1988 1939 ARMENIA Bursa Ankara ANATOLIAN PLATE TURKEY East Anatolian Fault 2023 quake GREECE Plate movement IRAN Gaziantep Aleppo ARABIAN PLATE CYPRUS SYRIA IRAQ LEBANON Baghdad Beirut Med. Sea Damascus AFRICAN PLATE 200 MILES Only includes “significant earthquakes of magnitude greater than 4.

Earthquakes along the East Anatolian Fault are less common. Monday’s quake was one of about a dozen to occur there in the past hundred years, none greater than magnitude 7. Seismological experts told The Washington Post that the lack of recent earthquakes along that fault and the northward movement of the Arabian plate led to pent-up strain in the region, which caused a vertical fracture in the Earth’s crust.

Sources: Global Significant Earthquake Database from NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information, United States Geological Survey (USGS).

