Ukraine live briefing: Massive missile attack across Ukraine; Moldovan prime minister steps down A Ukrainian flag waves in the damaged city center of Bakhmut, in Ukraine's Donetsk region, on Feb. 10. (AP)

Russian missiles rained down in Ukraine on Friday, striking civilian infrastructure and stripping much of the country of power and heat. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said the “mass missile strike” across the country involved more than 100 rockets, as well as seven Shahed-type drones. Ukrainian forces destroyed 61 missiles, it added.

In the wake of the attack, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pushed for Russian and Belarusian athletes to be banned from competing in next year’s Paris Olympics. The Kremlin’s “targets were power plants and power transformers — that is, the basis of normal life of people,” he said of the latest strikes while on a call to 35 international sports and government ministers. “If the Olympic sports were killings and missile strikes, then you know which national team would occupy the first place.”

The government of Moldova, which shares a border with Ukraine and has opposed the Kremlin’s invasion amid power-grid cuts and other pressure from Russia, resigned Friday. Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita took office in 2021, a time when no one foresaw “so many crises caused by Russian aggression in Ukraine,” she said in her resignation announcement, according to the BBC.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

1. Key developments

Moldovan President Maia Sandu selected her defense and security adviser Dorin Recean, a pro-Western economist, to succeed Gavrilita, the Associated Press reported. Moldovan Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu said Gavrilita did not resign due of war-related instability. "It's not related to geopolitics," he said in an interview. The key factor, said Viorel Ursu, Moldova's ambassador in Washington, was "the need to accelerate the preparedness for E.U. accession."

President Biden will visit Poland on Feb. 20 ahead of the first anniversary of the invasion, the White House announced Friday, where he will meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda to discuss collective support for Ukraine. John Kirby, a National Security Council spokesman, said that Biden wants to "make it very clear that the United States will continue to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes."

Ukraine's European partners "have heard our position, our arguments," Zelensky said in his nightly address Friday, after this week's "diplomatic marathon" in which he addressed the European Council in Brussels and the British Parliament, and met separately with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

2. Battleground updates

Ukraine was without 44 percent of nuclear generation and 75 percent of thermal power capacity after the Russian attacks on Friday, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said, according to Reuters. The strikes were against "entire power plants that heat millions of homes and lights thousands of city blocks, offices, hospitals, and schools," Vedant Patel, a spokesperson for the U.S. State Department, said in a press briefing. "This is a deliberate targeting of infrastructure that keeps Ukrainians alive in winter."

Two of the three operating Ukrainian nuclear power plants have reduced power as a precaution after renewed shelling of energy infrastructure, Ukrainian regulators told the International Atomic Energy Agency on Friday. Instability in the electrical grid from the shelling caused one of the reactor units at the Khmelnitsky nuclear power plant to shut down, the IAEA said in a statement, adding that nuclear safety systems at the plant worked as expected.

A Russian missile fired at Ukraine crossed Moldova on Friday, coming within 22 miles of Romania, a member of NATO. Washington-based think tank the Institute for the Study of War said in a report that Russian missiles flying over NATO territory are “highly unlikely to prompt an escalation,” and it maintains “high confidence” that Russian President Vladimir Putin does not want risk direct conflict with NATO.

3. Global impact

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is looking to broker peace between Russia and Ukraine, he told CNN on Friday. Lula said Ukraine has the right to defend itself "because the invasion was a mistake on the part of Russia," but that Brazil will not give Ukraine ammunition because "I don't want to go join the war."

Ukraine has submitted a request for F-16 fighter jets to the Netherlands, Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren said. "We need to discuss the availability of F-16s with the Americans and other allies," Ollongren told local media

Russia is set to cut its oil production by 500,000 barrels a day from next month in response to price caps imposed by Western countries, its Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in a statement Friday. Analysts have said the decision could lead to higher gasoline prices

4. From our correspondents

Pentagon looks to restart top-secret programs in Ukraine: The Pentagon is urging Congress to resume funding two top-secret programs in Ukraine that were suspended before Russia’s invasion, U.S. officials told The Washington Post. If resumed, the programs could allow U.S. Special Operations troops to employ Ukrainian operatives to observe Russian military movements and counter disinformation, Wesley Morgan reports.

“When you suspend these things because the scale of the conflict changes, you lose access,” retired three-star general Mark Schwartz said, “and it means you lose information and intelligence about what’s actually going on in the conflict.”

