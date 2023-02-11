Famous South African rapper AKA shot dead outside restaurant in Durban

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Popular South African rap star Kiernan Forbes, known by his stage name AKA, has been killed in the southeastern city of Durban, his family said. “It is with extreme sadness that we acknowledge the passing of our beloved son, and confirm his untimely and tragic passing on the evening of February 10, 2023,” his parents wrote in a statement published on the 35-year-old artist’s social media accounts early Saturday, adding that they were awaiting further details from Durban police.

A separate statement from KwaZulu-Natal police said that two men aged 34 and 35 were fatally wounded just after 10 p.m. local time on Friday night.

The victims, who were not named in the statement, appear to have been returning to their vehicle after leaving a restaurant “when they were allegedly approached by two armed suspects who walked to them from across the street and shot the victims at close range,” police said. “The suspects are reported to have fled from the scene on foot.”

Both men were declared dead at the scene, and police are continuing to investigate the motive behind the shooting, according to the statement.

Police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda told South African news outlet News24 that a “well-known rapper” had been killed, but said that police would “not be releasing any names of the victims” pending an investigation.

The other victim has not been officially named, but was identified in local media as a friend of the rapper.

Forbes was known for the song “Lemons (Lemonade)” and was set to release his new album “Mass Country” later this month. He had won multiple South African awards and was previously nominated for an MTV Europe music award.

The Southern African Music Rights Organisation paid tribute to the rapper, saying that he had “contributed immensely to the South African music industry.”

South Africa has one of the world’s highest murder rates. Last month, eight people were killed and three injured at a shooting at a house party in the country.

