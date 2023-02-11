The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Toronto mayor John Tory resigns after admitting to affair with staffer

February 11, 2023 at 4:13 a.m. EST
John Tory speaks at the International Economic Forum of the Americas Toronto Global Forum in Toronto in 2019. (Cole Burston/Bloomberg News)

The mayor of Canada’s most populous city, Toronto, has resigned after admitting to an affair with a former member of staff.

John Tory, 68, told a news conference late Friday that the relationship, which he described as “a serious error in judgment on my part,” had begun during the pandemic.

The unnamed woman left for another job outside of City Hall during the relationship, he said, while the affair was ended “by mutual consent” earlier this year.

“It came at a time when Barb, my wife of 40-plus years, and I were enduring many lengthy periods apart while I carried out my responsibilities during the pandemic,” Tory said after news of the relationship was first reported by the Toronto Star newspaper.

“I am deeply sorry and apologize unreservedly to the people of Toronto and to all those hurt by my actions including my staff, my colleagues and the public service,” he continued. “Most of all, I apologize to my wife Barb and my family, whom I have let down more than anyone else.”

Tory recently won a third term as mayor, having first come to office in 2014.

