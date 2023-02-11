Toronto mayor John Tory resigns after admitting to affair with staffer

The mayor of Canada’s most populous city, Toronto, has resigned after admitting to an affair with a former member of staff.
“It came at a time when Barb, my wife of 40-plus years, and I were enduring many lengthy periods apart while I carried out my responsibilities during the pandemic,” Tory said after news of the relationship was first reported by the Toronto Star newspaper.
“I am deeply sorry and apologize unreservedly to the people of Toronto and to all those hurt by my actions including my staff, my colleagues and the public service,” he continued. “Most of all, I apologize to my wife Barb and my family, whom I have let down more than anyone else.”
Tory recently won a third term as mayor, having first come to office in 2014.