Turkey-Syria quake live briefing: Rescue efforts end in parts of northwest Syria; total death toll tops 24,000

In earthquake-battered Syria, a desperate wait for help that never came : Thousands of tons of relief poured into Turkey after Monday’s devastating quake that leveled cities and towns. But only a few miles away, across the border in northwest Syria, a rebel-held enclave lay forgotten.

It took four days and nights after the earthquake for the rubble to fall silent here. The strongest voices belonged to the women, residents said. Parted from their children, or fighting to save them, they screamed until their lungs gave out, Louisa Loveluck reports from Jinderis.