Turkey-Syria quake live briefing: Rescue efforts end in parts of northwest Syria; total death toll tops 24,000

The earthquake is the most powerful to hit Turkey since 1939, topping the death toll of 17,000 from an earthquake in 1999. In the coming days, the focus is expected to shift to rebuilding, as the quake has rendered tens of thousands homeless during a bitter winter.
Here’s the latest on the aftermath of the earthquakes.
Key developments
- The death toll in Turkey and Syria has exceeded 24,000. At least 20,665 people were killed and more than 80,000 injured, Turkey’s state media said, citing the disaster management authority. In northwest Syria, 2,166 people died and 2,950 were injured. In the government-controlled parts of the country, state media reported 1,347 deaths and 2,295 injured.
- The Syrian Civil Defense forces, also known as the White Helmets, announced an end to search-and-rescue efforts in some areas on Friday. Their leader, Raed al-Saleh, blamed the international community for not providing enough aid. “We were fighting helplessness and time to reach people alive. The lack of adequate equipment is a big reason for this helplessness,” he said.
- Sixty-seven survivors were rescued from under rubble in the past 24 hours, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said Friday, according to Anadolu. Even as the country reported many rescues, including some of very young children, hopes for those still trapped dims with each passing day.
Aid efforts
- Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, head of the World Health Organization, is heading to Syria to help support health-care efforts, he said in a tweet Friday. The organization’s third plane carrying emergency supplies is expected to reach Syria on Sunday. In a statement, the WHO said that illnesses such as pneumonia are likely to rise in the next few days, as people remain exposed to the cold in temporary shelters.
- Fourteen aid trucks carrying U.N. assistance entered northwest Syria on Friday, the largest such delivery in the aftermath of the temblors. The first U.N. aid convoy entered the area Thursday, after officials said damage to roads had hampered cross-border operations. Among the items were tents, blankets, heaters and solar lamps, the U.N. humanitarian affairs agency said.
- Aid from the German government and Turkish communities in Germany is arriving in Turkey. The German Air Force delivered 55 tons of supplies, including heaters, power generators and tents on Friday, the German Interior Ministry said on Twitter. Separately, Lufthansa Cargo said Friday that a plane of supplies such as food and clothing, collected by the Turkish community there, was headed to the Turkish city of Antalya.
- The U.S. military began deploying forces to assist with earthquake relief in Turkey, officials said, with a Navy headquarters overseeing the mission and a Marine Corps general on the ground to assess the scope of support needed.
- Turkey will pay citizens’ rents for a year if they do not wish to stay in relief tents, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced Friday. He pledged to rebuild the quake-hit southern region as part of a one-year plan. Separately, the Turkish authorities detained Mehmet Yasar Coskun, the developer of a collapsed residential complex, on Friday, according to Anadolu.
Rescue operations
- A teenager in Gaziantep was pulled from wreckage after a 94-hour rescue effort, Turkish state media reported. Adnan, a 17-year-old, drank his own urine to survive under the rubble for nearly four days. Crowds cheered as Adnan was lifted out by rescue workers, in a video shared by TRT World. Rescuers said they would look for his dog, who remained trapped.
- A misfired text message saved a Turkish man’s life in Kahramanmaras, where he was stuck under the rubble of a seven-story building, state media reported. Mustafa Sahin, the survivor, said he had sent a message with the number 8 to a cousin erroneously, which helped rescue teams find his location.
From our correspondents
In earthquake-battered Syria, a desperate wait for help that never came: Thousands of tons of relief poured into Turkey after Monday’s devastating quake that leveled cities and towns. But only a few miles away, across the border in northwest Syria, a rebel-held enclave lay forgotten.
It took four days and nights after the earthquake for the rubble to fall silent here. The strongest voices belonged to the women, residents said. Parted from their children, or fighting to save them, they screamed until their lungs gave out, Louisa Loveluck reports from Jinderis.