Videos: Rescuers face grueling task of sifting through Antakya’s wreckage

The sound of ambulances is constant. While people are still being found alive, journalists reporting for The Washington Post witnessed only bodies being pulled from the rubble.

The earthquake that struck southern Turkey on Feb. 6 is the most powerful since 1939 to hit the country and its deadliest since 1999. (Video: David Enders for The Washington Post)

Rescuers take a break Feb. 9, after the city of Antakya was hit hard by a massive earthquake that rocked Turkey on Feb. 6. (Video: David Enders for The Washington Post)

In the southern Turkish city of Antakya, entire districts of the city have been flattened. Residents who remain are camping outside in temperatures that fall to near-freezing at night.

Rescue workers in Antakya, Turkey continued to search for people under the rubble Feb. 10 as news of other rescues around the country trickled out. (Video: David Enders for The Washington Post)

Still, residents hold out hope. Rescuers regularly stop to listen for any signs of life from the collapsed buildings. While the death toll climbs past 24,000 in Turkey, survivors have been found in other hard-hit areas nearly a week after the first tremor hit.

Work on a debris pile in the Turkish city of Antakya comes to a stop and all noise ceases after a whistle blows signaling rescuers to listen for signs of life. (Video: David Enders for The Washington Post)

This would not be one of those times. After a whistle blew alerting rescuers to be quiet and listen for possible signs of life, another sounded moments later signaling none could be heard. The men resumed their digging while a backhoe rumbled back to life.