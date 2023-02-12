Ukraine live briefing: Zelensky picks up anti-corruption drive; Kyiv holds line around Bakhmut

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is ramping up efforts to stamp out corruption in Ukraine’s public institutions, following his recent visit with European Union leaders — a key requirement of Kyiv’s aspiration to join the bloc. In his nightly address, Zelensky said he met with defense and legal officials to discuss how to protect government agencies from “any attempts from outside or inside to reduce their effectiveness and efficiency.”
The president said the country’s security services, bureau of investigations and prosecutor general’s office have all taken steps to root out those working for “the aggressor state” Russia. In a separate decree Saturday, Zelensky said he was firing a top official, Ruslan Dziuba, who was deputy commander of the National Guard. No details were provided in the brief statement on the reasons for his dismissal.
Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.
4. From our correspondents
Biden to travel to Poland ahead of first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: President Biden is set to travel to Poland ahead of the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which is on Feb. 24, Mariana Alfaro reports, in a visit aimed at reaffirming Washington’s commitment to the security of the region.
Biden will “make it very clear that the United States will continue to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes,” John Kirby, the National Security Council spokesman, told reporters ahead of the Feb. 20-22 visit.