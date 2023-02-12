Ukraine live briefing: Zelensky picks up anti-corruption drive; Kyiv holds line around Bakhmut A Ukrainian Air Force MiG-29 flies over the front line near Bakhmut, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine, on Saturday. (Libkos/AP)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is ramping up efforts to stamp out corruption in Ukraine’s public institutions, following his recent visit with European Union leaders — a key requirement of Kyiv’s aspiration to join the bloc. In his nightly address, Zelensky said he met with defense and legal officials to discuss how to protect government agencies from “any attempts from outside or inside to reduce their effectiveness and efficiency.”

The president said the country’s security services, bureau of investigations and prosecutor general’s office have all taken steps to root out those working for “the aggressor state” Russia. In a separate decree Saturday, Zelensky said he was firing a top official, Ruslan Dziuba, who was deputy commander of the National Guard. No details were provided in the brief statement on the reasons for his dismissal.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

1. Key developments

Ukraine continues to rule out peace talks with Russia. Only a Ukrainian victory would end “the war in Europe,” presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak Only a Ukrainian victory would end “the war in Europe,” presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said Saturday, adding that otherwise Russia will “criminally dominate the world.”

The head of the Russian mercenary group Wagner said it could take Moscow up to two years to seize the regions of eastern Ukraine it it illegally claimed annexation of in September, and three years if it wants to occupy areas east of the Dnieper River. Yevgeniy Prigozhin made the remarks in a rare video interview with a Russian military blogger, Reuters reported . Wagner mercenaries are involved in a bloody and grinding battle against Kyiv’s forces in Donbas.

2. Battleground updates

Russia is reinforcing its troops around Lyman and Bakhmut, the center of some of the bloodiest battles in recent months, according to the center of some of the bloodiest battles in recent months, according to Ukraine’s armed forces . In a Sunday update, they said Russia is continuing to focus it offensive efforts in the area, including with airstrikes on troop positions. The commander of Ukraine’s military, Gen. Valery Zaluzhny, said in a Telegram post that Ukrainian troops are holding their ground in Bakhmut “despite constant enemy pressure.”

Three S-300 missiles damaged infrastructure in Kharkiv, officials said Saturday night. A civilian received shrapnel wounds and was taken to the hospital, Oleg Sinegubov, head of the Kharkiv regional administration, said on Telegram.

3. Global impact

Senior members of JPMorgan met with Zelensky on Saturday to discuss “attracting private capital to rebuild Ukraine,” according to the presidential website. Zelensky also took part via video link in an annual investment summit organized by JPMorgan.

Representatives from the International Monetary Fund are also set to meet with Ukrainian officials in Poland this week, as Kyiv pushes for a multibillion-dollar borrowing package to help fund its budget deficit and the cost of critical repairs to its war-damaged infrastructure, Reuters in Poland this week, as Kyiv pushes for a multibillion-dollar borrowing package to help fund its budget deficit and the cost of critical repairs to its war-damaged infrastructure, Reuters reported

Zelensky visited the Turkish Embassy in Kyiv on Saturday to mourn the the more than 28,000 people killed in Turkey and Syria in a pair of major earthquakes. “Eternal memory to the deceased,” Zelensky said on Telegram . “We wish those who suffered a quick recovery.”

The Kremlin has announced a 500,000-barrel-per-day oil cut in response to a price cap imposed by the West on its fuel. Although the cut is relatively modest in a global context, it Although the cut is relatively modest in a global context, it could be a sign of things to come , according to analysts.

4. From our correspondents

Biden to travel to Poland ahead of first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: President Biden is set to travel to Poland ahead of the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which is on Feb. 24, Mariana Alfaro reports, in a visit aimed at reaffirming Washington’s commitment to the security of the region.

Biden will “make it very clear that the United States will continue to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes,” John Kirby, the National Security Council spokesman, told reporters ahead of the Feb. 20-22 visit.

