Rescue efforts are continuing after large earthquakes that devastated southwestern Turkey and Syria, but chances of survival are falling by the hour. Meanwhile, more than 1.1 million people are staying in temporary accommodation centers in Turkey, where President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pledged to rebuild more than 100,000 homes within a year.

to investigate possible negligence or wrongdoing that left buildings vulnerable to collapse during the quake. Authorities in the country arrested at least 14 people on Saturday over alleged building negligence, Turkish media reported . New safety-related building codes were enacted after Turkey’s devastating 1999 earthquake, which is estimated to have killed more than 17,000 people

and helping people who have been displaced.Though some survivors have remarkably been extracted from the rubble more than 130 hours after the quake, chances of recovering more survivors continue to dwindle.

The death toll had exceeded 28,000 across Turkey and Syria as of Saturday. Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said at least 24,617 people had been killed and more than 80,000 injured in Turkey. In northwestern Syria, more than 2,100 people have died. In areas under Syrian government control, at least 1,387 people have died, though state media has not shared an updated death toll since Thursday.

and called on the organization to “apologize to the Syrian people” for allegedly failing to communicate with the White Helmets and for “not providing relief to civilians impartially” in Syria, according to a statement published in foreign media

with some already arriving in the southern city of Adiyaman, local media reported , citing Turkish Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Adil Karaismailoğlu. Shipping container settlements have been used in the past during smaller-scale earthquakes in Turkey, as well as to house Syrian refugees who have fled their country’s civil war. During a previous relief project, Turkish emergency management agency AFAD has said that each container has two rooms, a bathroom and a kitchen.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pledged to rebuild more than 100,000 homes within a year as he visited the disaster-stricken city of Sanliurfa on Saturday. More than 1.1 million people are staying in temporary accommodation centers, he said.

U.N. Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths said in a video released Saturday. He added that the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs will soon make appeals for aid on behalf of Syria and Turkey.

, including stories of rescued pets and a surveillance footage clip of two nurses at a neonatal hospital in Gaziantep who kept infant incubators upright as they shook during the quake. Another video showed a crew rescuing a 7-month-old baby after 140 hours of being trapped under rubble, and a 17-year-old Turkish teen said he drank his own urine to survive dehydration after being trapped for about 94 hours, Turkey’s state-run English media outlet TRT World reported The Post has also captured video of grueling rescue efforts in Antakya.

, citing security problems and word of violent clashes between groups of people as resources become increasingly scarce, Reuters reported . An Austrian team also briefly suspended its operations in Hatay, Turkey, on Saturday, The Post reported . Marcel Taschwer, a spokesman for the Austrian military, had said that there were “some troubles and aggressions” among upset residents, some of whom have said they were neglected by authorities in the earthquake’s aftermath.

She lost her husband in the quakes. No one knows how to tell her about her son: Recovering from a Turkish hospital bed in Islahiye, Najwa Ibish, a refugee from Syria, remembers waking up after the earthquake collapsed her home to find her husband dead. And as she mourns her husband, her family has not had the heart to tell her about her middle son, who has been put on life support, Louisa Loveluck and Alice Martins report.