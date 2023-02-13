Protesters descend on Jerusalem as Knesset takes up Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

JERUSALEM — Thousands of Israelis are expected to go on strike Monday and protest outside parliament in what they say is a final push to stop Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from overhauling the country’s judicial system. The industrial action is set to coincide with the first round of voting on the bills, which are expected to pass a committee vote Monday and be sent on to parliament.

President Biden over the weekend urged Netanyahu to first focus on “consensus building” over any changes — though Netanyahu has repeatedly refused to back down. Instead, Israel’s longest serving prime minister has sought to fast track the legislation, which would weaken oversight of legislation by Israel’s Supreme Court and give lawmakers the power to appoint judges, among other changes.

In a late-night speech Sunday, Israeli President Isaac Herzog also laid out a proposal for negotiations while praising protesters as “patriots.”

“I feel, we all feel, that we are a moment before a clash, even a violent clash,” he said.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid has called on employers to let “every worker who wants to go up to Jerusalem and fight for the country, fight for our democracy.”

Netanyahu, who is simultaneously battling corruption charges, returned to power in late December after four years of political deadlock. He heads Israel’s most far-right government to date through a coalition of extreme religious nationalists and settler activists who have pledged to support his judicial reforms.

Netanyahu says the legislative changes are needed to curb Israel’s overly activist judges, rein in alleged judicial corruption and increase diversity. His opponents say they amount to a governmental takeover of the judiciary and Supreme Court, which many Jewish Israelis consider the last bastion of the country’s democracy.

Responding to calls by opposition parties and protest groups, an estimated 200,000 Israelis demonstrated across the country Saturday, organizers said, in one of the biggest turnouts in the weekly mass rallies happening for nearly two months.

“I am afraid that Israel is becoming fascist, a dictatorship,” said Michael Dan, 32, who stood among a sea of Israeli flags and the occasional Pride flag at the largest of the demonstrations in Tel Aviv on Saturday. “This is the last way we have to influence.”

Netanyahu’s proposed overhaul has also elicited a growing backlash from Israel’s lucrative tech sector. A handful of well-known start-ups have begun pulling money out of the country, Israeli media has reported, amid warnings from U.S. and international banks and investors that the reforms would raise the risk of investing in Israel.

“What we see here [with the reforms] is bad for the economy,” said Itai Ater, a professor of economics at Tel Aviv University. “How fast the risk is going up is not yet certain. But it is rising and the people are worried.”

Of particular concern, Ater said, is that the new laws and legal instability will dampen investment in Israel’s prized tech sector and lead to an industry brain drain. “Corruption increases without a strong and independent judiciary,” Ater said.

In recent weeks U.S. investors J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs, as well as Britain’s Barclays Bank, have issued reports warning of a rising risk of investing in Israel. More than 50 prominent economists at U.S. universities, including 11 Nobel Prize laureates, have signed on to a letter warning that Israel would be moving “in the direction of Hungary and Poland,” the latter whose credit rating was lowered after passing legislation in 2016 restricting judicial independence.

Economy Minister and Likud Party member Nir Barkat earlier this month rejected claims that overhaul of the judiciary would be bad for the economy.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that it will continue scaling and growing,” he said, Reuters reported.

The two bills in question, proposed by Justice Minister Yariv Levin, a Netanyahu appointee, are expected to be voted on and approved by the Knesset’s Constitution, Law and Justice Committee on Monday, after which they would be sent to parliament for the first of three votes.

In recent days, thousands of medical workers and hundreds of tech companies, among others, have announced their support for Monday’s strike, according to Israel’s Globes news site. State employees, however, have been told they cannot take leave for the day, while the Histadrut, the country’s largest and oldest trade union, said it would not participate despite overtures, said Nadav Lazare, a spokesperson for the Movement for Quality Government.

The showdown comes as Israel is also struggling to control growing insecurity and violence in the occupied West Bank, which CIA Director William J. Burns warned earlier this month could escalate into a full-blown Palestinian uprising. More than 40 Palestinians in the West Bank have been killed by Israeli forces or settlers so far this year, the highest rate of killings in years.

While the protests inside Israel have remained focused on Netanyahu and his plans to expand political control over the judiciary, Palestinians and international rights groups have long accused Israel of anti-democratic practices, including “committing the crime of apartheid” in the West Bank through a two-tiered system of rule in which only Palestinians are kept under military rule.

On Sunday, Israeli security forces shot dead a 14-year-old boy in Jenin refugee camp during a raid on the northern West Bank city. The day before, Jewish settlers from an illegal outpost shot dead a 27-year-old Palestinian man. On Friday, a Palestinian man rammed his car into a bus stop in an Israeli settlement in east Jerusalem and killed three, including 6- and 8-year-old brothers.

