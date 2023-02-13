Ukraine live briefing: Defense officials set to meet in Brussels as Kyiv continues appeal for fighter jets

Ukraine’s ongoing appeals for military aid, including fighter jets, are likely to be on the agenda as Kyiv-allied defense officials meet in Europe this week ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion on Feb. 24.
Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.
Russians abandon wartime Russia in historic exodus: President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has led to a historic exodus of his own people. Initial data show that at least 500,000, and perhaps nearly 1 million, have left in the year since the war began — a similar number to the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution and the Soviet Union’s collapse in 1991, Francesca Ebel and Mary Ilyushina report.
Maxim, whom The Post is only identifying by first name for security reasons, flew to Yerevan, Armenia from Volgograd to avoid the mobilization last September. “We left for the same reason everyone did: There was suddenly a real danger in the country for me and, above all, my family,” he said.