Ukraine live briefing: Defense officials set to meet in Brussels as Kyiv continues appeal for fighter jets A Ukrainian tank rides to its position in the frontline in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, on Sunday. (Libkos/AP)

Ukraine’s ongoing appeals for military aid, including fighter jets, are likely to be on the agenda as Kyiv-allied defense officials meet in Europe this week ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion on Feb. 24. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is hosting a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group — senior military officials from more than 50 nations who have been providing Ukraine with weapons and other aid — on Tuesday, alongside a two-day gathering of NATO defense ministers in Brussels. It comes amid concerns in some quarters that the West’s own stocks of weapons are being depleted after a year of supplying Kyiv.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

1. Key developments

Following its recent success in lobbying allies for powerful battle tanks, Kyiv appears hopeful it can win the West over on fighter jets, too. Ukraine's ambassador to Britain, Vadym Prystaiko, told British broadcaster BBC on Sunday that allies eventually coalesced around sending long-range weapons and tanks, and could do so on jets: "Let's wait and see." Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asked European Union and British leaders for warplanes during his trip to Western Europe last week.

Zelensky on Sunday announced sanctions for 200 people working for the Russian nuclear industry, without providing details on what the sanctions would involve. "Russia's radiation blackmail of the world must be punished," he said in his nightly address, adding that Kyiv will discuss the issue "at various diplomatic levels next week."

2. Battleground updates

Several major metropolitan areas including the Kyiv, Odesa and the Dnipropetrovsk regions are expected to have unrestricted access to electricity on Monday, utility Ukrenergo announced on Telegram, in a rare respite after months of rationing in freezing temperatures.

In an operational update Monday, Ukraine's armed forces said the threat of further Russian air and missile strikes across Ukraine "remains high." Such attacks have pummeled Ukraine's energy and other critical infrastructure throughout the winter months, in a Kremlin bid to weaken Ukrainians' resolve to fight by depriving them of light, heat and water.

3. Global impact

4. From our correspondents

Russians abandon wartime Russia in historic exodus: President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has led to a historic exodus of his own people. Initial data show that at least 500,000, and perhaps nearly 1 million, have left in the year since the war began — a similar number to the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution and the Soviet Union’s collapse in 1991, Francesca Ebel and Mary Ilyushina report.

Maxim, whom The Post is only identifying by first name for security reasons, flew to Yerevan, Armenia from Volgograd to avoid the mobilization last September. “We left for the same reason everyone did: There was suddenly a real danger in the country for me and, above all, my family,” he said.

