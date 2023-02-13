Turkey-Syria quake live briefing: Turkish airport reopens to aid shipments; death toll exceeds 34,000

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, urged the U.N. Security Council to expedite the aid process by authorizing more border crossings to northwest Syria, a rebel-controlled area.

An airport in Hatay, a hard-struck part of southern Turkey, reopened for aid deliveries Sunday after earthquakes had damaged its runway. However, help is still slow to reach parts of Syria.

The Hatay Airport reopened Sunday after repairing earthquake damage , adding a key port for aid deliveries and evacuations to the devastated region. Airmen in uniform were seen unloading a small mountain of cardboard boxes containing mattresses and blankets Sunday night, footage on Turkey’s TRT World showed.

Kelly T. Clements, the U.N. deputy high commissioner for refugees, met with Syrian officials Sunday to discuss cooperation and aid. Social Affairs Minister Mohamed Seif El-Din said in a news release that they discussed the possibility of using the U.N. cash transfer program established for Syrian refugees displaced by the war to support earthquake victims.

