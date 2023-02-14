Bribes, booze and bombs: The brazen plan to create a Pacific tax haven

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MAJURO, Marshall Islands — On a tropical Pacific atoll irradiated by U.S. nuclear testing and twice since evacuated because of the fallout, Cary Yan and Gina Zhou planned to create a unique paradise for Chinese investors. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight They wanted to turn Rongelap — an atoll in the Marshall Islands totaling 8 square miles of land and a population of 79 — into a tax-free ministate with its own legal system that, they claimed, could issue passports enabling visa-free travel to the United States.

It would have a port, luxurious beachfront homes, a casino, its own cryptocurrency, and a full suite of services for offshore companies registered in Rongelap. With 420 miles of sea between it and the capital, Majuro, it would be relatively free of oversight.

All the couple had to do to make this a reality was bribe a swath of politicians in the Marshall Islands, a crucial U.S. ally in the Pacific, to pass laws to enable the creation of a “special administrative region” — the same classification given to the Chinese territories of Hong Kong and Macao.

Yan and Zhou, both Chinese nationals who have also become naturalized Marshall Islands citizens, almost succeeded in their audacious plan. Their scheme crumbled in 2020, when they were arrested in Thailand and extradited to New York on corruption and money laundering charges. They pleaded guilty in December, and are now awaiting sentencing.

In their filings, prosecutors in the Southern District of New York did not allege the pair were operating on Beijing’s orders, and some locals believe they were just old-fashioned scammers.

Nonetheless, the case encapsulates many of the challenges facing the Pacific, where poverty and corruption are widespread. It also offers a rare glimpse into how people linked to China are capitalizing on Beijing’s efforts to gain an economic and strategic foothold in the region amid deepening geostrategic competition with Washington.

The Rongelap case began in 2016, when Yan, 51, and Zhou, 35, began courting Marshallese officials, apparently to try to win support for their scheme.

First, according to U.S. prosecutors, Yan and Zhou began arranging meetings with Marshallese officials in New York about their plan — paying for the officials’ flights to the United States and their accommodation in fancy hotels. According to prosecutors, around this time Yan and Zhou also began investing in a company owned by a prominent Marshallese official.

Next, in 2018, Yan offered to build the Marshall Islands a new jail. The existing one was cramped; prisoners had to bring their own electric fans. Replacing it free, however, seemed odd.

Hilda Heine, the country’s president at the time, said in an interview here that she told her justice minister not to accept until officials had assessed the proposal. But weeks later, according to Heine and Giff Johnson, the editor of the local newspaper, a ship unloaded building materials at the port.

“People don’t do that kind of investment for nothing,” Heine remembered thinking. She fired her justice minister for proceeding without approval; the cheap prefabricated units now lie decaying in heaps outside his home.

In April that year, an organization controlled by Yan and Zhou paid for Marshallese lawmakers and officials to fly to Hong Kong, where the couple formally unveiled their proposed special administrative region and hosted elaborate banquets to celebrate.

Although Yan and Zhou insisted that their proposal wouldn’t involve selling Marshallese citizenship, the special zone was being advertised in Hong Kong as a way to get Marshallese passports, and therefore U.S. residency, according to media reports from Hong Kong.

Heine’s government soon rejected the proposal. “They would have their own court system, they would have their own immigration system,” she said. They were effectively suggesting “a country within a country.”

The opposition politicians, however, were determined to pass the law creating the special zone. They plotted to replace Heine because of her hostility to the proposal, according to Johnson, and brought a no-confidence vote against her. She dispatched a minister to negotiate a compromise over a meal at a local Chinese restaurant.

When neither side budged, Yan slid an envelope of cash across the table, according to Heine and another person familiar with what occurred, who asked for anonymity due to fear of being tarnished with corruption allegations. The minister left and reported the attempt to Heine, sparking investigations by the Marshallese attorney general and American law enforcement.

Heine later eked out a narrow victory in the no confidence vote. But the next month, according to the New York prosecutors, one official who had accepted bribes promised Yan “revenge.”

The New York prosecutors later concluded Yan and Zhou had been paying tens of thousands of dollars to Marshallese lawmakers and officials since at least 2018.

Edward Kim, an attorney for Yan, declined to comment. It is not clear who is representing Zhou.

While prosecutors did not name the officials in their indictment, photos from the Hong Kong event — some of which were posted on public Facebook pages, including one belonging to a group critical of the current government — show the couple sipping wine with former Marshallese president Kessai Note and Rongelap Atoll Mayor James Matayoshi.

Other photos posted to Facebook show Yan presenting Note with cigars and the two of them eating together at a rooftop dinner. In a short interview, Note declined to comment. Matayoshi denied taking bribes or any other wrongdoing.

The Marshall Islands’ attorney general is now investigating Matayoshi, Note and Kenneth Kedi, the speaker of the Marshallese parliament and senator for Rongelap, among others.

Speaking in hushed tones over omelets beside the lagoon in Majuro, Kedi said he attended the Hong Kong event but that Rongelap’s local government — not the Chinese couple — had paid for his flights. He insisted he never took any money from the pair, although he said it was likely that other Rongelap officials did.

Kedi did, however, throw his substantial support behind the scheme from the beginning. But, he said, he got cold feet when Yan asked him to write to China’s foreign minister praising the proposal — making him think the whole scheme was connected to the Chinese government.

Mike Kabua, an influential Marshallese chief and uncle of the current president, said Yan also sought his support over meals at a local Chinese restaurant. In an office crammed with small gifts from people seeking his favor, Kabua said he never took bribes, but saw no issue with people who did.

“If he gave them money, that’s okay, because he just wanted to speed up the process. Why is the U.S. so worried?” he asked.

In 2020, Heine’s coalition lost the election, damaged by smears surrounding the Rongelap proposal. It was replaced by a government that the New York prosecutors said included lawmakers who accepted bribes. Within months, they passed a resolution approving the Rongelap proposal.

But by then, the American investigators were on the Chinese couple’s case.

In late 2020, Yan and Zhou were arrested in Thailand and extradited to New York. Prosecutors accused them of bribing at least five Marshallese officials with payments of up to $22,000 at a time, and said Yan promised one official in an email that his family would be “one of the most powerful” in the Marshall Islands if the Rongelap zone were created.

Although she has no proof, Heine can’t shake the suspicion that China backed the couple, noting that Rongelap is relatively close to Kwajalein Atoll, which hosts a U.S. military base — and would therefore be of significant interest to Beijing.

More likely, said Johnson, the newspaper editor, Yan was an independent trickster. “But from Beijing’s point of view, they stand to benefit without being a player,” he said. “If he opened up a door allowing for Asian investment, Chinese companies could set up a presence.”

Given the Marshall Islands’ strategic value as a buffer against China, Johnson said, “It would be huge for the Chinese to have some inroads here.”

Yan and Zhou now face up to five years in prison. But the consequences in the Marshall Islands are less clear.

Johnson said this was a wider Pacific issue, since underdevelopment and colonization have left many in the region impoverished.

“You’re on a little island and people say, ‘How can we make some money?’ Somebody shows up and says, ‘I can do something.’ Okay, great.”

In 2021, Transparency International research indicated that a third of Pacific people had paid bribes within the previous year, and that 56 percent thought corruption was worsening.

Kedi said he initially supported Yan’s proposal because the country’s future was “bleak.” “There’s not much opportunity,” he said. Development proposals were “appealing” to his community “when on a weekly basis you’re trying to figure out where your basic needs come from.”

To preserve their influence and address some of that vulnerability, the United States and its allies have increased their support for the region. That has sparked cynicism among some locals, who see little difference except scale between that funding and offers of money from people linked to China.

“Look how much money America gives,” added Kabua, the chief, with a touch of irony. “It’s not a bribe, it’s because they want to help.”

Whether that will be sufficient to maintain American influence and crowd out Chinese appeals remains unclear.

The United States shouldn’t be worried about China’s increasing involvement in the region, Kabua said. “Well, if China is involved, what’s wrong with that? We need help.”

