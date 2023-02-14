Four suspects arrested in Florida in assassination of Haitian president

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Federal agents on Tuesday arrested two U.S. citizens and two legal permanent residents in Florida for their alleged roles in the 2021 assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse. Prosecutors charged the two legal U.S. residents — Antonio Intriago, a Venezuelan, and Arcangel Pretel Ortiz, a Colombian — with conspiring to kill or kidnap a person outside the United States, among other charges. The two men are accused of coming up with a plan through their South Florida-based company, CTU Security, to oust Moïse and replace him with an aspiring Haitian politician, Christian Sanon, who would award them “lucrative contracts” upon taking power.

A U.S. citizen and financier in Florida, Walter Veintemilla, allegedly funded the plan to remove the president, while another U.S. citizen, Frederick Bergmann, is accused of smuggling bulletproof vests into Haiti for the operation. If convicted, Intriago, Ortiz and Veintemilla face up to life in prison, while Bergmann faces up to 20 years. Lawyers representing the men could not be immediately reached for comment.

In announcing the arrests, federal prosecutors detailed their account of how a group of alleged co-conspirators in South Florida developed, funded and directed a plan for a coup d’etat — one that would ultimately evolve into a brazen plot to assassinate the president.

More than 19 months after the July 2021 slaying of Moïse thrust Haiti into political chaos and gang violence, U.S. prosecutors in the Southern District of Florida have now charged 11 people in connection with the assassination.

Markenzy Lapointe, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida, said prosecutors have now reached “a critical mass in terms of the people responsible for this.” But the investigation continues, he said in a news conference, and further charges could still be filed.

In April 2021, Lapointe said, Ortiz and Intriago met in South Florida to agree to a plan to oust Moïse and replace him with Sanon. Once in power, he said, Sanon would award contracts to CTU Security for infrastructure projects in Haiti, as well as the provision of security forces and military-style equipment for a Sanon government. Veintemilla agreed to help finance the plan, extending a $175,000 line of credit to CTU and sending money to co-conspirators in Haiti to purchase ammunition, according prosecutors. All of the men expected to win big financially from the arrangement, prosecutors said.

Ortiz and Intriago then allegedly hired a group of 20 ex-military Colombian nationals to help carry out the plan. Then, in June 2021, as the group realized Sanon lacked the constitutional qualifications to be president, the organizers began backing a different replacement — a former Supreme Court judge in Haiti.

Soon after, prosecutors said, the plan changed. After a failed effort to move Moïse out of Haiti by plane, co-conspirators began plotting to assassinate the then-president. On July 6, they allegedly met at a house near Moïse’s home, distributed firearms and announced “unambiguously that the mission was to kill President Moïse,” Lapointe said.

On July 7, several people entered the president’s home and killed him.

Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen, of the Justice Department’s National Security Division, said organizers used coded terms such as “screws, nails and tools” to refer to weapons and ammunition used for the attack.

“Communications between co-conspirators reveal a calculated plan that was intended to encourage civil unrest as a cover for the assassins’ entry into the president’s residency to carry out a hit that resulted in his death,” Olsen said in the news conference. “This was both a human tragedy and an assault on core democratic principles. The impact on Haiti and its people continues to be felt today.”

Last month, U.S. prosecutors charged four others in connection to the attack. Sanon, a 54-year-old Haitian American and self-described pastor, was charged with smuggling 20 ballistic vests from South Florida to Haiti, “for use by his private military forces,” officials said. Three others — Haitian American dual citizens James Solages, 37, and Joseph Vincent, 57, along with 44-year-old Colombian citizen German Alejandro Rivera Garcia — were charged with conspiring to commit murder or kidnapping outside the United States and providing material support and resources toward the effort, officials said.

Three others — Mario Antonio Palacios, 43, Rodolphe Jaar, 49, and Joseph Joel John, 51 — are already in U.S. custody on charges linked to the assassination.

Claude Joseph, former acting prime minister of Haiti, praised the news from U.S. prosecutors in a tweet Tuesday.

“Justice must prevail,” he said.

