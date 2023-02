Ukraine live briefing: Moldova alleges Russian coup plot; U.S. hosting Ukraine defense meeting in Brussels Ukrainian soldiers jump out of a truck Monday, near a road outside the front-line town of Bakhmut, in Ukraine's Donetsk region. (Reuters)

Russia sought a coup in Moldova to install a pro-Kremlin administration and put the Eastern European nation at the disposal of Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine, Moldovan President Maia Sandu said, citing intelligence provided by Kyiv. The plot — which was also meant to undermine Moldova’s increasing tilt toward Europe — involved sending agents with military training to “undertake violent action, carry out attacks on buildings of state institutions or even take hostages,” she said.

In Brussels, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will host another meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, a gathering of senior military officials from more than 50 nations that seeks to aid Kyiv, on Tuesday morning. He will also sit down with counterparts from NATO member countries. The meetings will help determine the next phase of the West’s support for Ukraine, which is preparing for a renewed Russian offensive in the spring.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

1. Key developments

A flurry of high-level diplomacy awaits the Biden administration in the coming days. Besides Tuesday’s Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting, President Biden is Besides Tuesday’s Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting, President Biden is going to Poland days ahead of the one-year mark of the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine, while officials including Vice President Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken will attend a major security conference in Germany this week.

Ukraine’s Western backers have indicated they will not be immediately supplying fighter jets to Kyiv , The Washington Post The Washington Post reported . Western leaders have cited an insufficient supply of the jets and said they would need time to train Ukrainians to operate them. They say they are also prioritizing other military equipment that is more urgently needed in Ukraine.

The Biden administration will announce another large military assistance package in the next week , The Post , The Post reported . Officials will announce the imposition of more sanctions on the Kremlin around the same time. The administration is separately working with Congress on a $10 billion package of direct budget assistance to Kyiv.

The U.S. Embassy in Moscow repeated a warning for Americans not to travel to Russia, saying in a , saying in a statement Monday that Russian authorities may single out U.S. citizens for detention, arbitrarily enforce laws or conscript dual nationals into the Russian military.

2. Battleground updates

The West’s stocks of weapons are being depleted after a year of supplying Kyiv. “The war in Ukraine is consuming an enormous amount of ammunition,” NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said ahead of Tuesday’s gathering of defense ministers in Brussels. “This puts our defense industries under strain.” The rate of ammunition consumption is higher than the rate of production. As such, he argued, allies must ramp up production and invest in capacity.

Russian forces made an offensive push spanning four regions of Ukraine, using tanks, missiles and rockets, Kyiv’s armed forces Kyiv’s armed forces said Monday. While Ukraine said it managed to repel attacks on 10 settlements over the previous 24 hours, Russian military officials claimed to have made small gains in the past four days, Russia’s Interfax news agency reported.

3. Global impact

The United States, Japan and South Korea repeated their support for Ukraine while criticizing Russia’s invasion and nuclear threats in a in a statement that also condemned North Korea’s nuclear weapons program, pledged to shore up defense cooperation among the three countries and advocated for the freedom of navigation and “peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.”

Zelensky talked to Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for the first such discussion in the nations’ history, the Ukrainian leader The conversation reflects Kyiv’s broader efforts to expand ties with countries in Southeast Asia. The region has historically been the Ukrainian leader said Monday.The conversation reflects Kyiv’s broader efforts to expand ties with countries in Southeast Asia. The region has historically been closer to Moscow than Kyiv.

4. From our correspondents

Russians abandon wartime Russia in historic exodus: At least 500,000 — and perhaps nearly 1 million — Russians have left the country since the Kremlin invaded Ukraine last year, a wave that matches the exodus seen following the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution and the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union, Francesca Ebel and Mary Ilyushina report.

Some have resettled in nearby countries such as Armenia or Kazakhstan, while others have gone as far as Argentina or Thailand. Two men from Russia’s Far East sailed to Alaska. “This exodus is a terrible blow for Russia,” said Tamara Eidelman, a Russian historian who moved to Portugal after the invasion. “The layer that could have changed something in the country has now been washed away.”

