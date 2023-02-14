Turkey-Syria quake briefing: Assad agrees to open more border crossings for aid to Syria, U.N. says

By
February 14, 2023 at 3:37 a.m. EST
Search and rescue operations continue in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake, in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, on Tuesday. (Suhaib Salem/Reuters)

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad agreed to open two new border crossings to allow aid to enter the country’s rebel-held northwest, U.N. Secretary General António Guterres said on Monday, though details about the plan have yet to emerge.

U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price applauded the development, but still expressed skepticism on Monday. “If the regime is serious about this and if the regime is willing to put those words into action, that would be a good thing for the Syrian people,” he said.

Here’s the latest on the aftermath of the earthquakes:

1. Key developments

  • The death toll across Turkey and Syria surpassed 36,000. More than 31,600 are dead in Turkey, the country’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said Monday. Some 1,414 people have died in the government-controlled portion of Syria, according to the state-run Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), and the rebel-run Syrian Salvation Government’s Health Ministry reported a further 3,160 deaths.
  • Assad will open two new border crossing points to allow aid into the country’s northwest, Guterres said on Monday. The border will open at Bab al-Salam and Al Ra’ee “for an initial period of three months,” the U.N. head said in a statement, adding that it will “allow more aid to go in, faster.”
  • A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson urged the United States to lift sanctions on Syria, accusing Washington of “deliberately creating humanitarian disasters” and “a political show of temporary relief,” China’s state media said on Monday.

2. Aid efforts

  • More than 9,200 foreign nationals from 80 countries have assisted Turkey with search and rescue operations, the country’s Foreign Ministry said in a tweet Monday night. About 100 countries have also offered assistance, showing the scale of the global response in Turkey while parts of Syria still struggle with low levels of aid.
  • Six additional U.N. aid trucks from the World Food Program crossed the border into Syria on Monday with food and other supplies, United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs spokesperson Madevi Sun-Suon told The Post early Tuesday. In total, 58 U.N. vehicles brought aid into the country between Feb. 9 and Feb. 13.
  • A new football stadium in the Turkish city of Antakya is being used as a tent city for the displaced, local media reported. Footage of the stadium shows lines of neatly organized white tents in the building’s lot. with women and children shuffling through the area, lines of hanging laundry and men sharing a smoke in plastic outdoor chairs. The 25,000-seat stadium opened in mid-2021.

3. Rescue operations

  • The rescue phase for the earthquake is “coming to a close,” U.N. Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths said during a visit to Aleppo, Syria, on Monday. He added that priorities are shifting to urgently-needed housing, food, education and psychosocial care, and that the United Nations would transport some aid from government-held parts of Syria to the rebel-held northwest.
  • Excavators have begun knocking down heavily damaged buildings and hauling debris in Hatay, Turkey, Reuters video shows. Workers near the city of Antakya knocked down the tops of teetering concrete buildings.
  • A 17-year-old boy was extracted alive from piles of rubble 198 hours after the earthquake, in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, local media reported. Video of the rescue broadcast on Haberturk TV shows a crowd lifting the teenager out of a ditch on a stretcher.
  • A girl was rescued in Azmarin, Syria, only to die before reaching the hospital, tweeted the White Helmets, a volunteer group also known as the Syrian Civil Defense. “Even a few seconds can carry a high cost,” they wrote.

4. The quake in images

Photos: The search continues for earthquake survivors in Syria and Turkey. Photojournalists captured the raw reactions of rescuers and victims as they crowded around collapsed buildings in a grueling quest to recover more people alive.

