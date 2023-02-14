Turkey-Syria quake briefing: Assad agrees to open more border crossings for aid to Syria, U.N. says

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad agreed to open two new border crossings to allow aid to enter the country’s rebel-held northwest, U.N. Secretary General António Guterres said on Monday, though details about the plan have yet to emerge.

U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price applauded the development, but still expressed skepticism on Monday. “If the regime is serious about this and if the regime is willing to put those words into action, that would be a good thing for the Syrian people,” he said.