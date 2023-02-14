Turkey-Syria quake briefing: Assad agrees to open more border crossings for aid to Syria, U.N. says

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad agreed to open two new border crossings to allow aid to enter the country’s rebel-held northwest, U.N. Secretary General António Guterres said on Monday, though details about the plan have yet to emerge.
Here’s the latest on the aftermath of the earthquakes:
Photos: The search continues for earthquake survivors in Syria and Turkey. Photojournalists captured the raw reactions of rescuers and victims as they crowded around collapsed buildings in a grueling quest to recover more people alive.