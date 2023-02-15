Police charge 15-year-olds with murder of trans teen girl Brianna Ghey

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LONDON — British police charged two teenagers Wednesday with the murder of a transgender 16-year-old girl, whose body was found with stab wounds on a park path in northwestern England last week. Brianna Ghey’s killing has shocked many in the United Kingdom, where more than 50 vigils were planned in her memory. Mourners flooded social media platforms with tributes as Cheshire police said they were exploring all avenues in their investigation, including that her killing could be categorized as a hate crime. Police previously said that there was no evidence to suggest her death was hate-related.

The 15-year-old suspects, a boy and girl, were arrested Sunday, a day after emergency services declared Ghey dead at the scene in Culcheth, a village outside Warrington in northwestern England.

Police said in a Wednesday update that after questioning by investigators, they were charging the pair, who have not been identified by name outside the court because of their age.

Police said they were working to establish the circumstances leading up to Ghey’s death — and urged members of the public not to speculate on the possible motivation. Yet her death has provoked anger among activists who point to the high levels of hostility and violence faced by trans people in Britain.

Trans TikTok creators shared memories of Ghey, who they said was an active user of the platform, where she posted videos and forged friendships with a wider community of young trans people. Tributes posted to the platform have received millions of views.

“We only spoke a few times, but when we did speak, she was always so sweet to me,” creator Alex Nickoll, who described Ghey as a friend, said in one TikTok tribute. Nickoll said Ghey stepped in to defend her when other users on the site posted negative comments.

“The news has really affected me,” Nickoll said. “Trans people, including myself, feel like we can’t walk around safely in society.”

Hundreds gathered with candles to mourn Ghey on Tuesday evening on the steps of Liverpool’s St. George’s Hall, which officials illuminated in pink, blue and white — the colors of the trans flag — in her memory. “The future is queer & trans,” read one homemade sign. “Rest in power,” read another.

A vigil was held at St. George's Hall in Liverpool on Feb. 14, in memory of transgender 16-year-old Brianna Ghey, who was killed in a possible hate crime. (Video: BBC)

British police recorded 4,355 transgender hate crimes for a year ending March 2022, the most recent data available, according to official statistics. The figure represents a 56 percent increase compared with the previous year — a bigger rise than for any other hate crime, although officials said the spike could be explained by better reporting rates.

“It is our responsibility to demand better for our communities, for our children,” tweeted feminist activist group Sisters Uncut, which is planning a vigil outside the U.K. Department of Education in London on Wednesday evening. “If you are a young trans person, please know we love you and see you and are grateful for your presence in this world,” the group said.

“Brianna was a much loved daughter, granddaughter, and baby sister,” her family said, in a tribute shared by police this week. “She was a larger than life character would leave a lasting impression on all that met her. Brianna was beautiful, witty and hilarious.”

