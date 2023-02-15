39 people killed when migrant bus goes off cliff in Panama on way to U.S.

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

At least 39 people were killed early Wednesday when a bus carrying 66 migrants from the Darien Gap went off a cliff in Panama, local authorities said. The crash underscored the perils of the increasingly common journey through Central America toward the United States. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight The bus was transporting the migrants to a shelter in Chiriquí, a province in western Panama bordering Costa Rica, at about 4:40 a.m. when the driver missed the entrance to the shelter, turned around and lost control of the vehicle, said Samira Gozaine, Panama’s migration director.

All of the passengers were migrants who had paid for the private bus service to reach the shelter on their way north, Gozaine said in an interview with The Washington Post. Some of the dead included children, she said.

Several other passengers are hospitalized with serious injuries. “We imagine that everyone on that bus has some type of injury,” Gozaine said.

The bus was driven by two Panamanians who had the proper license to drive this type of bus, Gozaine said. At least one of the drivers was among the dead.

Advertisement

Authorities have not identified the nationalities of the migrants, and continue to investigate the crash. Communication has been difficult given limited cell service in the area, Gozaine said.

This is the first such accident involving migrants in at least the past year, Gozaine said, even as record numbers of migrants have crossed the Darien Gap on their way to the United States.

Nearly 250,000 people crossed the Darien Gap into Panama in 2022, nearly double the number during the previous year, according to the Panamanian government. More than 150,000 of those were Venezuelans, double the number during the previous year. The next-largest groups were Ecuadorans, Haitians and Cubans. About 16 percent of those were children and adolescents, according to numbers published by the International Organization for Migration, a United Nations agency.

At least 36 people died in the Darien Gap last year, according to data collected by IOM’s Missing Migrants Project. But many migrant deaths in the remote jungle are never reported and their remains are never recovered, the agency said, making it difficult to know exactly how many people have perished on the journey.

Juan Pino, Panama’s security minister, said about 37,000 migrants have crossed into the country so far this year.

Advertisement

Panama’s President Laurentino Cortizo responded to the crash in a tweet early Wednesday.

“It is with great sadness that I receive the news of the traffic accident in Gualaca, Chiriquí,” he said. “This news is unfortunate for Panama and for the region. The National Government extends its condolences to the families of those killed in this accident, and reiterates its commitment to continue providing humanitarian aid and decent conditions to deal with irregular migration.”

GiftOutline Gift Article