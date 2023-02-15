Ukraine live briefing: Russia has lost, top U.S. general says; intense fighting in east

Ukraine’s allies rush to send more equipment, risking logjams : As Kyiv plans to launch a spring counteroffensive, time is running out for Ukraine’s military supporters to gather and dispatch supplies. Transportation lines are quickly becoming overwhelmed, weaponry risks getting stuck and there was a “palpable sense of urgency” as top military and defense officials gathered in Brussels for the latest meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, report Karen DeYoung and Emily Rauhala.

Some have forecast that there will be a short window of opportunity for Kyiv to break through the front line. “If people want to wait until the end of March to send this stuff into Ukraine, the three transport nodes that we’re currently using will be completely saturated and [it] won’t get there in time,” a senior Biden administration official told The Post. “That’s what makes this short window even shorter.”