Ukraine live briefing: Russia has lost, top U.S. general says; intense fighting in east

Still, fighting remains intense, with the Kremlin “trying to squeeze all possible aggression potential” out of its forces, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address. “Speed in everything,” he said, urging partners to ramp up support for Kyiv. “In decision-making. In the implementation of decisions. In delivery. In training. Speed saves lives, speed brings back safety.”
Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.
Key developments
- Russia has put at least 6,000 Ukrainian children in 43 “reeducation” camps and institutions since the war began, according to the State Department-supported Conflict Observatory. The majority of camps are engaged in “systematic re-education efforts that expose children from Ukraine to Russia-centric academic, cultural, patriotic, and/or military education,” and a part of what the report describes as an operation “centrally coordinated by Russia’s federal government.”
- NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday in Brussels that Moscow is “preparing for more war,” and that Putin has underestimated the bravery of Ukrainians and the resolve of their allies. Meetings of top officials from NATO countries will continue in Brussels on Wednesday, with membership hopefuls Finland and Sweden also in attendance. “The main question is not whether Finland and Sweden are ratified together. The main question is that they are both ratified as full members as soon as possible,” Stoltenberg told reporters, according to Reuters. (Helsinki and Stockholm have committed to joining NATO together.)
- Moldova briefly closed its airspace Tuesday after its Defense Ministry reported a balloon-like object had been seen in the sky. Earlier this week, Moldova accused Russia of plotting a coup against the country’s pro-West government; Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called the claims “baseless and unsubstantiated” in an emailed statement.
Battleground updates
- Heavy fighting continues in Bakhmut, where Russia is focusing most of its war efforts. Russia has been moving more troops to the eastern Ukrainian area, but many “are ill-trained and ill-equipped. And so their casualty rate has been really high,” U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters in Brussels on Tuesday. The ongoing fighting in the eastern city has raised concerns among some analysts that Ukraine will not be able to simultaneously defend Bakhmut and launch a successful spring counteroffensive, The Post reported.
Global impact
- U.S. officials said Iran was supplying Russia with deadly drones for use in Ukraine in hopes of becoming a bigger supplier globally. Iran views the war as “a great marketing opportunity,” a Defense Intelligence Agency analyst said at a briefing in London on Tuesday.
- The founder of the Wagner Group admitted to creating the internet troll farm that U.S. officials say helped Russia interfere in American elections. In a post shared by a Wagner-affiliated Telegram account, Yevgeniy Prigozhin, a Putin ally heavily involved in the war in Ukraine, said that he invented and managed the Internet Research Agency, which aimed to “protect” Russia from the West’s “propaganda” and is alleged to have inflamed tensions ahead of the 2016 election.
- The European Union will investigate how to use billions of dollars frozen in Russian accounts to rebuild Ukraine, the Swedish government said. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said an ad hoc group would determine which funds have been frozen in the European Union and figure out how to “legally proceed to access those funds,” Reuters reported.
From our correspondents
Ukraine’s allies rush to send more equipment, risking logjams: As Kyiv plans to launch a spring counteroffensive, time is running out for Ukraine’s military supporters to gather and dispatch supplies. Transportation lines are quickly becoming overwhelmed, weaponry risks getting stuck and there was a “palpable sense of urgency” as top military and defense officials gathered in Brussels for the latest meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, report Karen DeYoung and Emily Rauhala.
Some have forecast that there will be a short window of opportunity for Kyiv to break through the front line. “If people want to wait until the end of March to send this stuff into Ukraine, the three transport nodes that we’re currently using will be completely saturated and [it] won’t get there in time,” a senior Biden administration official told The Post. “That’s what makes this short window even shorter.”