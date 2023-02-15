With Russia’s Viagra supply cut off, authorities look to generics as backup

Russia’s Industry and Trade Ministry said Wednesday that it had taken steps to establish domestic production of generic forms of Viagra, the erectile dysfunction remedy, after the U.S. manufacturer of the drug halted supplies.
However, Western pharmaceutical companies have warned that supplies of their products to Russia could still be disrupted as a result of the sanctions that have severed Russian banks from the international financial system and have pushed major shipping companies to suspend their operations in Russia.
The U.S. pharmaceutical company Viatris, which manufactures Viagra, had informed the Russian government last year that it would stop selling the drug in tablet form.
On Wednesday, Russia’s Industry and Trade Ministry told the Interfax newswire that while the medication used in Viagra, sildenafil, is not currently produced in Russia, Russian companies have the “technological possibility” to manufacture it, and that 36 companies had been issued registration certificates to do so.
In November, a Russian pharma analytics firm, DSM Group, reported that Viagra’s market share in Russia had declined by 22 percent in volume on a year-over-year basis, and by 5 percent in value, because of supply disruptions and competition from generics.
Immediately after the invasion, U.S.-based Pfizer announced that it would halt planned investments and all clinical trials in Russia, although it would continue to supply drugs to enrolled patients. Viatris, the Viagra manufacturer, is a spinoff of Pfizer.
While many companies have voluntarily reduced or ended their business dealings in Russia, Ukraine has demanded that pharmaceutical companies halt their operations, accusing them of siding with the aggressor.
In May, Kyiv adopted a law that enabled the government to remove medicines from the Ukrainian market that had been produced by companies with ties to Russia.
Russian news outlets reported Wednesday that dentists are also facing a shortage of certain imported drugs and equipment, including Vitremer cement, used in tooth fillings, and Ubistesin, a local anesthetic based on Articaine.
The manufacturer, U.S. company 3M, announced last year that it was leaving the Russian market. There is no local alternative to Vitremer in Russia. There is a locally produced anesthetic, Artikain-Binergia, but it is not available in sufficient supply.
War in Ukraine: What you need to know
The latest: Russia claimed to have seized control of Soledar, a heavily contested salt-mining town in eastern Ukraine where fighting has raged recently, but a Ukrainian military official maintained that the battle was not yet over. The U.S. and Germany are sending tanks to Ukraine.
Russia’s Gamble: The Post examined the road to war in Ukraine, and Western efforts to unite to thwart the Kremlin’s plans, through extensive interviews with more than three dozen senior U.S., Ukrainian, European and NATO officials.
Photos: Washington Post photographers have been on the ground from the beginning of the war — here’s some of their most powerful work.
How you can help: Here are ways those in the U.S. can support the Ukrainian people as well as what people around the world have been donating.
Read our full coverage of the Russia-Ukraine war. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for updates and exclusive video.