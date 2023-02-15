Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon expected to announce resignation

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LONDON — Nicola Sturgeon, the leader of Scotland and flag bearer for its independence, is expected to announce her surprise resignation on Wednesday, according to British news media reports. Sturgeon, the leader of the Scottish National Party, has been in office for eight years, making her the country’s longest-serving first minister, and has spent her political career pushing her party’s dream of breaking away from the United Kingdom and becoming independent.

Once independent, the next step was expected to be an application to rejoin the European Union which Britain had left.

Sturgeon has tangled over the years with a string a British prime ministers, most notably Boris Johnson, over issues of self-government. She maintains that Scots live by decisions made in faraway London by lawmakers and bureaucrats.

She became first minister in November 2014, when she took over from her mentor, former leader of the SNP Alex Salmond, following the independence referendum.

The nationalists lost the referendum, which saw voters asked plainly “Should Scotland be an independent country?” The answer was 55 percent said no and 45 percent said yes.

Sturgeon pressed Johnson to allow Scotland to stage another referendum, but Johnson insisted the 2014 ballot was a “once in a generation” vote.

Fervor for independence has remained mostly flat. Support for independence dropped in recent polling, from 53 percent to 47 percent among decided voters. Support for the SNP and Sturgeon are also down.

