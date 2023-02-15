Turkey-Syria quake live briefing: 2 new Syrian border crossings open for aid, U.N. says; deaths exceed 41,000

“We are facing one of the greatest natural disasters not only in our country, but also in the history of humanity,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during a televised speech Tuesday in Ankara.

Nine days have passed since earthquakes tore through Turkey and Syria on Feb. 6, and rescue operations are slowing as survivors become more unlikely by the hour. The death toll is more than 41,000.

In Syria, leader Bashar al-Assad’s regime opened the Bab al-Salam and Al Ra’ee border crossings to aid, a U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs spokesperson said, and a convoy from the United Nations crossed into northwestern Syria through Bab al-Salam.

The death toll across Turkey and Syria has surpassed 41,000 as of Tuesday. In Turkey, the death toll has risen to 35,418, Erdogan said Tuesday. Meanwhile, 1,414 deaths were reported by the Syrian government’s health ministry, and the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reported 4,400 deaths in northwestern Syria.

At least nine survivors were rescued from the rubble in Turkey on Feb. 14. Last week's earthquakes in the region left many people homeless in the bitter cold. (Video: Reuters)

‘I just want my mother’: Syria and Turkey are struggling with a high number of orphans after the earthquakes: Officials in Syria are struggling to match surviving children with their families, as their identities and histories have been obscured by displacement and 12 years of civil war, Louisa Loveluck and Salwan Georges report. And in Turkey, where many of them have sought refuge, the task of caring for a surge of orphans is often daunting.