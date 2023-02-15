Turkey-Syria quake live briefing: 2 new Syrian border crossings open for aid, U.N. says; deaths exceed 41,000

By
February 15, 2023 at 2:41 a.m. EST
A teenage boy holds food that he found in the rubble of buildings in the rebel-held town of Harem, in Idlib governorate, Syria, on Tuesday. (Emilie Madi/Reuters)

Nine days have passed since earthquakes tore through Turkey and Syria on Feb. 6, and rescue operations are slowing as survivors become more unlikely by the hour. The death toll is more than 41,000.

“We are facing one of the greatest natural disasters not only in our country, but also in the history of humanity,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during a televised speech Tuesday in Ankara.

In Syria, leader Bashar al-Assad’s regime opened the Bab al-Salam and Al Ra’ee border crossings to aid, a U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs spokesperson said, and a convoy from the United Nations crossed into northwestern Syria through Bab al-Salam.

Here’s the latest on the aftermath of the earthquakes:

1. Key developments

  • The death toll across Turkey and Syria has surpassed 41,000 as of Tuesday. In Turkey, the death toll has risen to 35,418, Erdogan said Tuesday. Meanwhile, 1,414 deaths were reported by the Syrian government’s health ministry, and the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reported 4,400 deaths in northwestern Syria.
  • U.N. aid trucks carrying shelter materials, blankets, mattresses and carpets entered a rebel-held region of northwestern Syria through the newly opened Bab al-Salam crossing on Tuesday, one day after the U.N. secretary general announced the border openings and the U.S. State Department spokesperson expressed skepticism. In total, at least 95 U.N. aid trucks had entered northwestern Syria as of Tuesday, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said.
  • The leader of the Syrian Civil Defense force criticized the U.N. decision to seek Assad’s permission to open more crossings. “This is shocking, and we are at loss at how the U.N. is behaving,” Raed al-Saleh, head of the organization also known as the White Helmets, told Reuters on Tuesday.
  • UNICEF said on Tuesday that it “fears many thousands of children have been killed” by earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. Though the organization does not have verified numbers for child casualties, it said more than 7 million children are known to have lived in provinces affected by the disaster.

2. Aid efforts

  • The United Nations launched an appeal for $397.6 million in aid to help earthquake victims in Syria on Tuesday, citing shelter, food, medical supplies, heating devices and heavy machinery for debris removal as “priority needs.”
  • The United States is planning for the “longer-term needs” of survivors in Turkey and Syria, State Department spokesperson Price said. “We know that the people of Turkey and the people of Syria over the much longer term will need shelter, food, medical supplies, and clean water,” he said, adding, “We and our partners are already working to provide this critical support.”
At least nine survivors were rescued from the rubble in Turkey on Feb. 14. Last week's earthquakes in the region left many people homeless in the bitter cold. (Video: Reuters)

3. Rescue operations

  • Nine people were recovered alive in Turkey on Tuesday, Reuters reported, as rescue operations in the country continue to slow. At least two of the survivors, a Syrian man and a young woman in Antakya, managed to stay alive for more than 200 hours in the rubble.
  • The White Helmets organization said on Tuesday that it recorded more than 550 collapsed buildings in Syria.
  • UNICEF said it dispatched social workers to Turkish hospitals to help identify unaccompanied or separated children. In total, 508 of 1,396 unaccompanied children extracted from the rubble have been reunited with their families, the Turkish government said on Tuesday.
  • Hundreds of animals have been recovered from collapsed buildings in Turkey. In an interview with Turkish broadcaster TRT world, Zuhal Arslan of the animal rights group Haytap said that the group has been working to match lost pets with their owners and treat them for injuries. Video from the group shows Haytap workers examining and feeding puppies and kittens inside a makeshift medical tent in Hatay.

4. From our correspondents

‘I just want my mother’: Syria and Turkey are struggling with a high number of orphans after the earthquakes: Officials in Syria are struggling to match surviving children with their families, as their identities and histories have been obscured by displacement and 12 years of civil war, Louisa Loveluck and Salwan Georges report. And in Turkey, where many of them have sought refuge, the task of caring for a surge of orphans is often daunting.

Leo Sands and Maham Javaid contributed to this report.

