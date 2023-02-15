Turkey-Syria quake live briefing: 2 new Syrian border crossings open for aid, U.N. says; deaths exceed 41,000

Nine days have passed since earthquakes tore through Turkey and Syria on Feb. 6, and rescue operations are slowing as survivors become more unlikely by the hour. The death toll is more than 41,000.
In Syria, leader Bashar al-Assad’s regime opened the Bab al-Salam and Al Ra’ee border crossings to aid, a U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs spokesperson said, and a convoy from the United Nations crossed into northwestern Syria through Bab al-Salam.
Here’s the latest on the aftermath of the earthquakes:
‘I just want my mother’: Syria and Turkey are struggling with a high number of orphans after the earthquakes: Officials in Syria are struggling to match surviving children with their families, as their identities and histories have been obscured by displacement and 12 years of civil war, Louisa Loveluck and Salwan Georges report. And in Turkey, where many of them have sought refuge, the task of caring for a surge of orphans is often daunting.
