Turkey-Syria quake live briefing: 2 new Syrian border crossings open for aid, U.N. says; deaths exceed 41,000

“We are facing one of the greatest natural disasters not only in our country, but also in the history of humanity,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during a televised speech Tuesday in Ankara.

Nine days have passed since earthquakes tore through Turkey and Syria on Feb. 6, and rescue operations are slowing as survivors become more unlikely by the hour. The death toll is more than 41,000.

In Syria, leader Bashar al-Assad’s regime opened the Bab al-Salam and Al Ra’ee border crossings to aid, a U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs spokesperson said, and a convoy from the United Nations crossed into northwestern Syria through Bab al-Salam.

Though the organization does not have verified numbers for child casualties, it said more than 7 million children are known to have lived in provinces affected by the disaster.

“This is shocking, and we are at loss at how the U.N. is behaving,” Raed al-Saleh, head of the organization also known as the White Helmets, told Reuters on Tuesday.

on Tuesday, one day after the U.N. secretary general announced the border openings and the U.S. State Department spokesperson expressed skepticism. In total, at least 95 U.N. aid trucks had entered northwestern Syria as of Tuesday, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said

The death toll across Turkey and Syria has surpassed 41,000 as of Tuesday. In Turkey, the death toll has risen to 35,418, Erdogan said Tuesday. Meanwhile, 1,414 deaths were reported by the Syrian government’s health ministry, and the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reported 4,400 deaths in northwestern Syria.

State Department spokesperson Price said . “We know that the people of Turkey and the people of Syria over the much longer term will need shelter, food, medical supplies, and clean water,” he said, adding, “We and our partners are already working to provide this critical support.”

In an interview with Turkish broadcaster TRT world, Zuhal Arslan of the animal rights group Haytap said that the group has been working to match lost pets with their owners and treat them for injuries. Video from the group shows Haytap workers examining and feeding puppies and kittens inside a makeshift medical tent in Hatay.

In total, 508 of 1,396 unaccompanied children extracted from the rubble have been reunited with their families, the Turkish government said on Tuesday.

Reuters reported , as rescue operations in the country continue to slow. At least two of the survivors, a Syrian man and a young woman in Antakya, managed to stay alive for more than 200 hours in the rubble.

