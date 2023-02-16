War in Ukraine
The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Europe

Russia has lost nearly half its main battle tanks, report estimates

By
February 16, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. EST
A damaged Russian tank and an armored personnel carrier sit in a field after attempting to attack in Vuhledar, Ukraine, in February. (Ukrainian Armed Forces/AP)

Russia is estimated to have lost nearly half its main battle tanks in its war in Ukraine, according to a new analysis by the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

Almost a year of war has “significantly” changed Russia’s inventory, with losses of around 50 percent of its T-72 tanks, the London-based institute said. Its assessment said the Russian army has lost nearly 40 percent of its broader prewar fleet of tanks, including models older and more modern than the T-72, with the fog of war making it difficult to determine figures beyond estimates. The T-72 is by far the most common tank in Russia’s arsenal.

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Despite the losses, Moscow maintains a sizable reserve of older tanks that could allow its forces to press on.

“Industrial production continues but remains slow, forcing Moscow to rely on its older stored weapons as attrition replacements,” IISS chief executive John Chipman said Wednesday, launching the annual Military Balance review of armed forces around the world.

Ukraine’s arsenal is also changing, and its fleet of tanks, which is notably smaller, has sustained combat losses in the past year. Some of those losses have been offset by Soviet-era tanks that Kyiv has secured from allies, including Poland.

Who’s sending what to Ukraine: A new wave of Western weapons explained

A steady stream of weapons from Ukraine’s Western backers has been key to sustaining, and updating, its inventory. Western-designed guns and rocket artillery for Ukraine “mean its army can now strike at long range with more precise projectiles,” according to IISS.

And after months of pleas from Kyiv, Ukraine’s allies have pledged to send dozens of modern heavy tanks, including the M1 Abrams from the United States, German-made Leopard tanks and Challenger tanks from Britain.

Ukraine’s allies rush to send more equipment, risking logjams

The sophistication and lethality of weapons supplies for Ukraine have evolved during the war, with Kyiv now shifting to asking for fighter jets. But Western officials say those are unlikely to come anytime soon.

The pace of the fighting is also rapidly depleting ammunition stocks, pushing NATO countries to focus on boosting production. As Kyiv braces for a renewed Russian offensive and plans to launch a spring counteroffensive, its allies expect battles to intensify.

War in Ukraine: What you need to know

The latest: Fighting in Eastern Ukraine continues, as Russian forces make minor gains in their attempt to encircle the city of Bakhmut. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has asked Western allies for fighter jets as Russia mounts a spring offensive. Read the latest here.

The fight: Russia has been targeting Ukrainian civilian infrastructure with missile and drone strikes since October, often knocking out electricity, heating and water in the country. Despite heavy fighting, no side has made significant gains for months. Western allies agreed to a new wave of elaborate weapons, including Leopard tanks, hoping it may change the balance on the battlefield.

Photos: Washington Post photographers have been on the ground from the beginning of the war — here’s some of their most powerful work.

How you can help: Here are ways those in the U.S. can support the Ukrainian people as well as what people around the world have been donating.

Read our full coverage of the Russia-Ukraine war. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for updates and exclusive video.

Loading...