Ukraine live briefing: Harris to affirm U.S. commitment to Kyiv; heavy fighting continues in Bakhmut

Political, intelligence and defense leaders from across the world gathered in Germany for the start of the annual Munich Security Conference, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that a long-anticipated Russian offensive had already begun. Both Vice President Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken are attending the meeting, with Harris set to covey the United States’ continuing commitment to Kyiv.
On the ground in Ukraine, heavy fighting continues in Bakhmut, the eastern city that military experts say has become a symbolic rather than strategic target. Yevgeniy Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner Group, a Kremlin-linked mercenary organization, told state media that Russia would not encircle the battered city until March or April.
Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.
Germany pledged a military revamp when Ukraine war began. Now it’s worse off: After Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz raised expectations for a huge boost in defense spending and a revitalization of the country’s armed forces.
But a nearly year later, the military resources have been impacted by aid shipments to Ukraine and forces are in a worse place, Germany’s new defense minister, Boris Pistorius, told The Post’s Loveday Morris, Kate Brady and David L. Stern. “Given the rate at which materiel and weapons and ammunition are being provided, it’s impossible to reorder and deliver again,” Pistorius said.