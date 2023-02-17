Ukraine live briefing: Harris to affirm U.S. commitment to Kyiv; heavy fighting continues in Bakhmut Women walk by a building damaged by Russian shelling in the Saltivka district of Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Feb. 16. (Vadim Ghirda/AP)

Listen Gift Article Share

Political, intelligence and defense leaders from across the world gathered in Germany for the start of the annual Munich Security Conference, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that a long-anticipated Russian offensive had already begun. Both Vice President Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken are attending the meeting, with Harris set to covey the United States’ continuing commitment to Kyiv.

On the ground in Ukraine, heavy fighting continues in Bakhmut, the eastern city that military experts say has become a symbolic rather than strategic target. Yevgeniy Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner Group, a Kremlin-linked mercenary organization, told state media that Russia would not encircle the battered city until March or April.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

Key developments

“Russian attacks are already happening from several directions,” Zelensky said of the spring offensive , in an interview with the BBC . He repeated his opposition to any peace deal that involved surrendering land to Russia, arguing that any concessions would embolden Moscow to “keep coming back.”

Russian shelling in Bakhmut killed five civilians, injured nine and destroyed many residential buildings on Thursday, the office of Ukraine’s prosecutor general on Thursday, the office of Ukraine’s prosecutor general said . The statement alleged that Russia targeted civilian areas and said Ukraine had launched an investigation into whether the attack violated the laws of war. Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk appealed to the 6,000 civilians she said remained in the city to evacuate, saying that their presence left them in danger and created issues for the military and emergency services.

Russian spy agencies have experienced greater damage after a year of war in Ukraine than they have since the end of the Cold War, . The campaign to catch Russian spies appears to have caught Moscow off guard, blunting their ability to carry out espionage operations. The Post reports . The campaign to catch Russian spies appears to have caught Moscow off guard, blunting their abilityto carry out espionage operations.

The United States and its partners in the Group of Seven are planning to hit Russia with major new sanctions , a senior U.S. official said Thursday, according to AFP. The package is expected to include more banking restrictions, limit technology flow to Russia’s defense industry, and crack down on those who are evading sanctions. coinciding with the war’s first anniversary on Feb. 24 , a senior U.S. official said Thursday, according to AFP. The package is expected to include more banking restrictions, limit technology flow to Russia’s defense industry, and crack down on those who are evading sanctions.

Battleground updates

Russian ‘spy’ balloons over Ukraine are often decoys meant to waste military resources by by drawing ammunition and attention , Ukrainian officials said. Yuriy Ihnat, a spokesman for Ukraine’s Air Force, told The Post the balloons are outdated military technology and not worthy of attention. “They’re trying to distract us,” he said.

Belarus will join the fighting only if it is attacked by Ukraine, authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko said Thursday. At a news conference in Minsk, Lukashenko blamed Ukraine for provoking Russia’s full-scale invasion and said, “If they commit aggression against Belarus, the answer will be the cruelest.”

Russian forces are now launching cruise missiles at night to surprise Ukrainian air defense forces, Ihnat said in an interview. “The enemy has not done this for a long time, a very long time,” he said. Previously, Russian forces preferred to use Iranian-made Shahed drones at night, according to Ihnat, but have now started to deploy the missiles from “various bases, air and sea, precisely at night, as it happened today.”

Global impact

From our correspondents

Germany pledged a military revamp when Ukraine war began. Now it’s worse off: After Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz raised expectations for a huge boost in defense spending and a revitalization of the country’s armed forces.

But a nearly year later, the military resources have been impacted by aid shipments to Ukraine and forces are in a worse place, Germany’s new defense minister, Boris Pistorius, told The Post’s Loveday Morris, Kate Brady and David L. Stern. “Given the rate at which materiel and weapons and ammunition are being provided, it’s impossible to reorder and deliver again,” Pistorius said.

GiftOutline Gift Article