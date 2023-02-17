Need time off work for period pain? These countries offer ‘menstrual leave.’

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Women in Spain now have the right to three days of menstrual leave a month — with the option of extending it to five days — if they experience painful periods. On Thursday, Spain became the first European country to entitle workers to paid menstrual leave as it passed numerous sexual and reproductive rights laws, including ones expanding abortion and transgender rights.

Without such rights, women are not full citizens, Irene Montero, the country’s equality minister, said in parliament. The government will pay for the menstrual leave provision.

Period pain, or dysmenorrhea, is common; more than half of menstruating women experience pain for one or two days every month. For some, the pain is so severe that they are unable to perform normal activities for several days, according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

Menstrual leave legislation is contested, even among women. It is “becoming more common and contemporary proponents argue they can advance gender equality by normalizing menstruation,” said Marian Baird, a professor of gender and employment relations at the University of Sydney, who co-authored a recent paper on global menstrual leave legislation.

“However, opponents are worried menstrual leave will reinforce negative gender stereotypes and notions of biological determinism, leading to more employer discrimination against women,” she said in an email, adding that it is not easy to gauge the impact of these policies as yet.

Menstrual leave is not common in the United States, but individual companies are introducing such policies, such as a Los Angeles-based maker of a popular astrology app and a global software company.

In India, food delivery app Zomato brought in menstrual leave in 2020. Australia’s Modibodi, a period underwear company, launched a policy in 2021 offering 10 days of paid leave annually for reasons such as menstruation and menopause.

Here are some countries and regions that offer menstrual leave:

Japan

Japan introduced menstrual leave in the labor law in 1947. Under Article 68, the law mandates that employers cannot ask women who experience difficult periods to work on those days.

Scholars have traced the call for such leave to a strike by female conductors working for the Tokyo Municipal Bus Company in 1928. At the end of World War II, the debate was reignited by women, desperately seeking jobs, who found a lack of adequate sanitary facilities at workplaces.

Indonesia

Indonesia is another Asian country that became an early adoptee of the menstrual leave policy. The policy, which was introduced in 1948 and restructured in 2003, says that female workers experiencing menstrual pain are not obliged to work on the first two days of their cycle.

Scholars note that the “2003 reforms weakened menstrual leave as a workplace entitlement,” making it subject to negotiations between the employers and the workers.

South Korea

In South Korea, Article 73 of the labor law provides for monthly “physiologic leave,” under which all female workers can get a day’s leave every month.

An Asiana airlines official in 2021 was indicted by a local court for refusing period leave sought by flight attendants. Dismissing the claim that the employees did not prove whether they were menstruating, the court fined the official $1,790.

Taiwan

Article 14 of Taiwan’s gender equality in employment law grants female employees the right to request a day off every month for period leave at half their regular wage. However, if more than three such leaves are taken in a year, the additional days are counted toward sick leave.

Vietnam

Vietnam is another Asian country to factor in menstruation days for female workers. Its labor law stipulates a 30-minute break for women every day of their period cycle. In a 2020 reform, menstrual leave of three days a month was added. Female workers who choose to not take such leave need to be paid extra.

Zambia

In Africa, Zambia introduced the concept of a Mother’s Day, in which a female worker is entitled to one day leave every month without giving a reason or requiring a medical certificate.

