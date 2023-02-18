Soccer player Christian Atsu, 31, found dead after Turkey quakes, agent says

The agent for Christian Atsu, the former Premier League soccer player who was reported missing after Turkey’s earthquake disaster, said his client’s body was found on Saturday.
The 31-year-old forward’s whereabouts had been unknown for more than 10 days since the Feb 6. earthquakes devastated southern Turkey and neighboring Syria, killing more than 43,000 people and leaving many more homeless.
Atsu played on Ghana’s World Cup team in 2014. Before joining Hatayspor, his club in the Turkish Super Lig, he also played for Newcastle, Chelsea, Everton and Bournemouth in the Premier League, and had a brief stint with Saudi club Al Raed.
The Ghanaian soccer player scored nine goals in 65 appearances for Ghana between 2012 and 2019. Hours before the temblors struck this month, he scored the winning goal deep in stoppage time of Hatayspor’s Super Lig match against Kasimpasa.
Cindy Boren contributed to this report.