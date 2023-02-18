Soccer player Christian Atsu, 31, found dead after Turkey quakes, agent says

The agent for Christian Atsu, the former Premier League soccer player who was reported missing after Turkey’s earthquake disaster, said his client’s body was found on Saturday.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce to all well wishers that sadly Christian Atsu’s body was recovered this morning,” Nana Sechere wrote in a tweet. “My deepest condolences go to his family and loved ones. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their prayers and support.”