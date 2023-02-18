What are crimes against humanity?

The United States has accused Russia of committing them in Ukraine.

February 18, 2023 at 1:36 p.m. EST
Marianna Vishegirskaya stands outside a maternity hospital that was damaged by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine, March 9, 2022. The attack on this maternity hospital was one example cited by Vice President Harris when she formally accused Russia on Sat., Feb. 18, of committing crimes against humanity in Ukraine. (Mstyslav Chernov/AP)

U.S. officials have formally accused Russia of committing “crimes against humanity” in Ukraine, a legal designation that implicates high-level decision-makers in widespread atrocities as Moscow’s war in Ukraine nears the one-year mark.

“In the case of Russia’s actions in Ukraine, we have examined the evidence, we know the legal standards, and there is no doubt: These are crimes against humanity,” Vice President Harris told diplomatic, intelligence and defense leaders at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday.

“Russian forces have pursued a widespread and systemic attack against a civilian population — gruesome acts of murder, torture, rape and deportation,” she said.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken simultaneously released a statement Saturday announcing his finding that “members of Russia’s forces and other Russian officials have committed crimes against humanity in Ukraine.”

Here’s what to know about the term and what the U.S. accusation could mean.

