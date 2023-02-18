What are crimes against humanity?

U.S. officials have formally accused Russia of committing “crimes against humanity” in Ukraine, a legal designation that implicates high-level decision-makers in widespread atrocities as Moscow’s war in Ukraine nears the one-year mark.

“In the case of Russia’s actions in Ukraine, we have examined the evidence, we know the legal standards, and there is no doubt: These are crimes against humanity,” Vice President Harris told diplomatic, intelligence and defense leaders at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday.