What are crimes against humanity?

U.S. officials have formally accused Russia of committing “crimes against humanity” in Ukraine, a legal designation that implicates high-level decision-makers in widespread atrocities as Moscow’s war in Ukraine nears the one-year mark.
“Russian forces have pursued a widespread and systemic attack against a civilian population — gruesome acts of murder, torture, rape and deportation,” she said.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken simultaneously released a statement Saturday announcing his finding that “members of Russia’s forces and other Russian officials have committed crimes against humanity in Ukraine.”
Here’s what to know about the term and what the U.S. accusation could mean.