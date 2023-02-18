Ukraine live briefing: Ukrainian unit fresh from U.S. training returns to battle; Harris to address Munich forum

February 18, 2023 at 2:00 a.m. EST
A Ukrainian soldier fires a mortar towards Russian positions from an undisclosed location in the Donetsk region of Ukraine on Friday. (Oleg Petrasyuk/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

The first Ukrainian unit to undergo U.S. combat training in Germany has completed its course, the Pentagon said, and will soon return to the battlefield ahead of an anticipated Russian offensive in the spring. Ukrainian forces are being trained to use the more advanced equipment pledged by the Biden administration.

Global political and defense leaders, including British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Vice President Harris — who will make public remarks Saturday — are in Munich for a security conference focused heavily on the war in Ukraine. “The key message of Ukraine at the security conference is obvious: we must do everything to ensure the collapse of Russian aggression already this year,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

Key developments

  • Russia’s Wagner Group has suffered more than 30,000 casualties fighting in Ukraine, according to the White House, including approximately 9,000 who were killed in action. About half of those who died from the mercenary group were killed since mid-December amid heavy fighting near Bakhmut, a National Security Council official, John Kirby, said at a briefing. The majority of those killed were convicts, Kirby said, men who Russian President Vladimir Putin “just plucked out of prisons and threw on a battlefield.”
  • President Biden has no meeting scheduled with Zelensky on his trip to Poland next week. “Right now the trip will be to Warsaw,” Kirby said. The president is expected to deliver remarks ahead of the Feb. 24 anniversary of the invasion and meet with his Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda.
  • Harris met with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Munich, where she “reaffirmed the importance of continued support for Ukraine and imposing costs on Russia for its brutal invasion,” according to a White House readout of her meeting with Macron.

Battleground updates

  • The Ukrainian group newly trained by the United States in Germany comprises about 635 soldiers, who received instruction in areas such as marksmanship and how to combine U.S.-provided armored vehicles with artillery and other weapons to maximize their effects. The Pentagon has moved to expand similar training since the courses began, Brig Gen. Patrick Ryder, a Pentagon spokesman, said in a statement.
  • Russian forces have made minor advances toward Bakhmut’s city center, the Institute for the Study of War said in a daily assessment, citing geolocated footage of a Ukrainian armored fighting vehicle firing at Russian positions in the northeastern part of the city Friday.

Global impact

  • Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Moldovan President Maia Sandu in Munich, just days after she publicly accused Russia of attempting to stage a coup. “We have deep concern about some of the plotting that we’ve seen coming from Russia to try to destabilize the government,” Blinken said after their meeting. Sandu said 2022 was “an incredibly difficult year for Moldova,” citing economic, energy and security concerns related in part to the war in Ukraine.
  • The United States plans to directly warn companies in countries such as Turkey and the United Arab Emirates against evading U.S. sanctions on Russia over the war in Ukraine, a senior Treasury Department official said Friday. “We’re going to go directly to their companies and make very clear to their companies that you have a choice,” Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo told Reuters. “You can continue to do things that are going to benefit Russia and provide them material support, but then you bear the risk of losing access to the European economy, to the United States economy, to the U.K. economy — this is your choice.”
  • Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said the entry of his country and Sweden into NATO is “solely and exclusively” in Turkey’s hands. Finnish lawmakers are expected to ratify NATO’s founding treaties Feb. 28, Reuters reported. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed support for Finland’s bid, though he has been more equivocal over Sweden’s application.
  • Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko offered to manufacture Su-25 fighter jets for Russia during a summit with Putin. The two largely avoided discussion about the war, despite their meeting occurring a week before the first anniversary of the Russian invasion, The Washington Post reported. Lukashenko has previously said Belarus would only join the war if it were attacked.
  • French retail group Auchan “has evolved into a full-fledged weapon of Russian aggression,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter Friday, following the publication of an investigation into the company by French newspaper Le Monde. The report said photos and eyewitness accounts showed “tools, cigarettes and clothes” sold by Auchan and French hardware company Leroy Merlin being supplied to Russian soldiers on the front lines of the war.

From our correspondents

In wake of Ukraine war, U.S. and allies are hunting down Russian spies: As the West has rushed weapons to Ukraine and piled on economic sanctions against the Kremlin, its security services have been waging a parallel but more secret campaign to cripple Russian espionage networks.

The magnitude of the campaign appears to have caught Russia off guard, officials told The Washington Post’s Greg Miller, Souad Mekhennet, Emily Rauhala and Shane Harris, blunting its ability to carry out influence operations in Europe, stay in contact with informants or provide insights to the Kremlin on key issues including the extent to which Western leaders are prepared to continue stepping up arms deliveries to Ukraine.

