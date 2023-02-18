Ukraine live briefing: Ukrainian unit fresh from U.S. training returns to battle; Harris to address Munich forum

The first Ukrainian unit to undergo U.S. combat training in Germany has completed its course, the Pentagon said, and will soon return to the battlefield ahead of an anticipated Russian offensive in the spring. Ukrainian forces are being trained to use the more advanced equipment pledged by the Biden administration.
Global political and defense leaders, including British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Vice President Harris — who will make public remarks Saturday — are in Munich for a security conference focused heavily on the war in Ukraine. “The key message of Ukraine at the security conference is obvious: we must do everything to ensure the collapse of Russian aggression already this year,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address.
Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.
In wake of Ukraine war, U.S. and allies are hunting down Russian spies: As the West has rushed weapons to Ukraine and piled on economic sanctions against the Kremlin, its security services have been waging a parallel but more secret campaign to cripple Russian espionage networks.
The magnitude of the campaign appears to have caught Russia off guard, officials told The Washington Post’s Greg Miller, Souad Mekhennet, Emily Rauhala and Shane Harris, blunting its ability to carry out influence operations in Europe, stay in contact with informants or provide insights to the Kremlin on key issues including the extent to which Western leaders are prepared to continue stepping up arms deliveries to Ukraine.