Over 30,000 Wagner Group fighters killed or injured in Ukraine, U.S. says

More than 30,000 members of Russia’s mercenary Wagner Group have been injured or killed in Ukraine, the White House estimates. Of these, about 9,000 were killed in action, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said at a briefing Friday.
Of the 9,000 or so mercenaries killed, half lost their lives in the two months since mid December, Kirby said. (Russia had freed the inmates on condition that they fight in Ukraine.)
Russian activists and U.S. officials have said that Wagner has boosted its ranks with prisoner recruits, many of whom are poorly trained and ill-equipped to fight. A video last year circulated that purported to show Prigozhin promising inmates a pardon after six months of fighting.
The United States assessed in December that Wagner had recently recruited 40,000 prisoners from all over Russia to join its forces. The group treats its recruits like “cannon fodder,” Kirby said Friday, “throwing them into a literal meat grinder here … without a second thought.”
Russia — and affiliates such as Wagner — has faced a shortage of personnel to send to the front of a conflict that Putin originally believed would only last days. While Putin ordered a partial mobilization of reserves last year, many Russian men of military age have fled the country, forcing the Kremlin and Wagner to turn to prisons.
But recently, the group announced an end to prison recruitment. Prigozhin said in a Feb. 9 statement on Telegram that Wagner had “completely stopped” signing up inmates to fight in Ukraine, without specifying a reason.
Western officials and analysts are skeptical. “We believe that Wagner continues to rely heavily on these convicts in the Bakhmut fighting, and that doesn’t show any signs of abating,” Kirby told reporters.
Experts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) also said that such recruitment is likely to continue, though in a more limited capacity. The Washington think tank said its analysis of Russian prison population data between November 2022 and January 2023 showed that a drop in prison numbers had stabilized, suggesting that the Kremlin is moving away from using inmates.
Prigozhin has been a loud critic of how Russian military brass has conducted the war in recent months. One of its fighters recently posted a video on Telegram of dead bodies in a room; the person claims the group is losing hundreds of men daily as the Kremlin is not providing them with sufficient materiel, according to an ISW translation.
A separate analysis by the U.K.’s Defense Ministry on Friday noted that Wagner prisoner mercenaries are likely to have a casualty rate of about 50 percent in Ukraine. London estimates that there have been up to 200,000 combined casualties notched by Russian troops and aligned mercenary forces since the Feb. 24 invasion, with as many as 60,000 deaths between them.
The high fatality ratio can be attributed to a lack of adequate medical care, the defense ministry said.
