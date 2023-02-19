Ukraine live briefing: Blinken warns China against giving ‘lethal support’ to Russia, as leaders meet in Munich

Ukraine is dominating the agenda at the Munich Security Conference. As the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion nears, Vice President Harris reaffirmed the Biden administration’s commitment to supporting Kyiv and, in her address to the annual gathering of officials from across the world, accused Russia of committing “crimes against humanity” in Ukraine.
Meanwhile, in an interview airing Sunday with CBS’s Margaret Brennan, Secretary of State Antony Blinken again warned that China is considering providing “lethal support” to Russia, including weapons and ammunition. Blinken met with China’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, on the sidelines of the Munich conference Saturday, as diplomatic tensions over Chinese spy balloons remain raw. Blinken said he cautioned Wang that there would be “serious consequences” if Beijing aids Moscow with munitions or helps the Kremlin evade sanctions.
Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.
While world leaders meet in Munich, antiwar demonstrators gather outside: As the officials vow to step up military support for Ukraine, some protesters on the streets of Munich are calling for an end to the nearly year-old conflict. Anti-NATO and anti-American sentiment, long a fringe issue, has bubbled up since the start of the conflict. A mix of far right and far left, peaceniks and pro-Russian citizens were among the 10,000 demonstrators gathered Saturday, The Post’s Loveday Morris reports.
“It is not our arms deliveries that are prolonging the war,” Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in a speech to the security forum aimed at putting Germans at ease. “The opposite is true.” A little over half of the population supports arming Ukraine, but divisions remain.