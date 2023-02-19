Ukraine live briefing: Blinken warns China against giving ‘lethal support’ to Russia, as leaders meet in Munich British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak stands with Vice President Harris during the Munich Security Conference on Saturday. (Wolfgang Rattay/Reuters)

Ukraine is dominating the agenda at the Munich Security Conference. As the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion nears, Vice President Harris reaffirmed the Biden administration’s commitment to supporting Kyiv and, in her address to the annual gathering of officials from across the world, accused Russia of committing “crimes against humanity” in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, in an interview airing Sunday with CBS’s Margaret Brennan, Secretary of State Antony Blinken again warned that China is considering providing “lethal support” to Russia, including weapons and ammunition. Blinken met with China’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, on the sidelines of the Munich conference Saturday, as diplomatic tensions over Chinese spy balloons remain raw. Blinken said he cautioned Wang that there would be “serious consequences” if Beijing aids Moscow with munitions or helps the Kremlin evade sanctions.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

Key developments

Russia's ambassador to Washington, Anatoly Antonov, hit back at U.S. allegations of crimes against humanity, accusing the Biden administration of attempting to "demonize" Russia. He claimed Washington was trying to "justify its own actions to foment the Ukrainian crisis," according to a transcript published Sunday by Tass, a Russian state-owned news organization.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to deliver a "peace speech" Feb. 24, the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Wang said at the Munich conference that world leaders need to think "about what kind of efforts we can make to stop this war."

European Union officials are looking for ways to jointly procure munitions to help arm Ukraine, Reuters reported, citing European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. They are expected to discuss the proposal Monday in Brussels. Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said at the security conference that Western nations are struggling to meet Ukraine's ammunition needs.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said world leaders sent "strong signals" at the conference about holding Russia accountable for its actions in Ukraine. In his nightly address, he also expressed optimism about world leaders' ongoing commitment to supporting Kyiv in its fight.

Battleground updates

Ukraine cut power to some regions Saturday in preemptive outages that were “required to protect networks and generation facilities from another Russian missile attack,” Zelensky said. By the end of the day, though, most of Ukraine had electricity, except for Odessa, which was still recovering from recent bombardments, and damage from wind gusts, he said.

Two explosions were reported in Khmelnytskyi in western Ukraine on Saturday, the regional governor, Serhiy Hamaliy, said on Telegram. Ukraine's military said in an update Saturday evening that Russian forces launched 16 missiles in the city and wider region, damaging residential buildings and wounding civilians.

Global impact

The West is showing Russian President Vladimir Putin that Ukraine's allies will not "lose our nerve," British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told the security conference. In his speech, Sunak urged allies to send more support, and he mentioned his nation's vow to send longer-range missiles and other military aid

The Dutch government is limiting the number of Russian diplomats allowed in the Netherlands and closing the Russian trade office in Amsterdam, citing "Russia's continued attempts to place intelligence officers into the Netherlands under diplomatic cover."

From our correspondents

While world leaders meet in Munich, antiwar demonstrators gather outside: As the officials vow to step up military support for Ukraine, some protesters on the streets of Munich are calling for an end to the nearly year-old conflict. Anti-NATO and anti-American sentiment, long a fringe issue, has bubbled up since the start of the conflict. A mix of far right and far left, peaceniks and pro-Russian citizens were among the 10,000 demonstrators gathered Saturday, The Post’s Loveday Morris reports.

“It is not our arms deliveries that are prolonging the war,” Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in a speech to the security forum aimed at putting Germans at ease. “The opposite is true.” A little over half of the population supports arming Ukraine, but divisions remain.

