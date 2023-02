Turkey’s disaster management agency said in a message posted on Twitter that the earthquake, which was recorded at 6.4 magnitude, was centered in the southern Hatay province, an area that experienced some of the worst destruction in the two earlier earthquakes, on Feb. 6.

ISTANBUL — A strong earthquake rattled southern Turkey and northern Syria late Monday, sparking panic in a region devastated two weeks ago by powerful temblors that ripped through cities and towns and killed more than 46,000 people.

The agency warned residents to not enter “damaged structures” in the area, or to loiter around “risky buildings.”Residents fled into the streets in several Turkish cities, along with Aleppo in Syria and other nearby towns, residents reported. There was no immediate word on casualties.