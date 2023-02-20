Ukraine live briefing: Pressure over F-16 jets builds ahead of Biden’s Poland trip An artillery vehicle fires in Ukraine's Donetsk region on Saturday. (Libkos/AP)

President Biden is set to travel to Poland this week to discuss Western efforts to help Ukraine resist Russia’s year-long invasion, as pressure builds on his administration to provide Kyiv with F-16 fighter jets. Poland’s prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, said in a weekend interview with CBS’s “Face the Nation” he believes that eventually “there will be fighter jets from the West” — as was the case with other advanced weapons whose provision was “unimaginable” when the war began.

On Monday, European Union officials will meet to discuss an urgent ammunition shortage, including a proposal to procure ammunition jointly — similar to the way that the bloc purchased vaccines during the coronavirus pandemic. In the short term, though, the E.U.’s foreign affairs chief, Josep Borrell, is urging European nations to draw from their own stocks. “This shortage of ammunition needs to be solved quickly. It’s a matter of weeks,” he said.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

Key developments

The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations indicated that the Biden administration hasn’t ruled out sending F-16s , despite concerns about giving Ukraine’s military an aircraft it has no experience with. “We’re still having discussions on the ground with the Ukrainians,” Linda Thomas-Greenfield , despite concerns about giving Ukraine’s military an aircraft it has no experience with. “We’re still having discussions on the ground with the Ukrainians,” Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday. “It doesn’t help them if we provide weapon systems that they are not able to use and they don’t have the capacity to maintain,” she added.

Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.), who attended the Munich Security Conference, said the United States needs to “start training Ukrainian pilots on the F-16 now.” “I’m not worried about provoking Putin,” he told ABC News’s Martha Raddatz. “I want to beat him. And how do you beat him? You beat him by giving the Ukrainians the military capability to drive the Russians out of Ukraine.”

Morawiecki said Warsaw’s position is that it is willing to provide fighter jets to Ukraine, “but only in combination with other NATO allies, and in particular, under the leadership of the United States.”

Battleground updates

President Volodymyr Zelensky said he had received direct reports from the front line on Sunday, hearing from his commander in chief and commanders in all directions of the conflict. In his nightly address, he hearing from his commander in chief and commanders in all directions of the conflict. In his nightly address, he said he gained a sense that “Ukraine is moving toward its goals,” although the situation in Donetsk is “very difficult.”

Russian officials have claimed that artillery shells killed a 12-year-old girl and damaged several homes inside Russia on Sunday, near the Ukraine border. Ukraine did not immediately respond to the allegations, made by the governors of the Belgorod and Kursk regions. The Washington Post wasn’t able to verify the claims. Kyiv has not claimed responsibility for on Sunday, near the Ukraine border. Ukraine did not immediately respond to the allegations, made by the governors of the Belgorod and Kursk regions. The Washington Post wasn’t able to verify the claims. Kyiv has not claimed responsibility for previous strikes in Russian territory.

A much-anticipated Russian major offensive is already underway, according to analysts at U.S. think tank the Institute for the Study of War, although they at U.S. think tank the Institute for the Study of War, although they said that Russia is unlikely to have enough reservists to “dramatically increase the scale or intensity of the offensive this winter.” Michael Kofman, a Russia expert at CNA, wrote that rather than a major push along one part of the front line, “it is instead a series of distributed battles running north-south from Luhansk, to Bakhmut, and southern Donetsk.” Gains have so far been incremental. He’s skeptical that there is a “spring offensive” looming — because such a strategy would have required a second troop mobilization, in advance, which “never took place.”

Global impact

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov says he plans to form a mercenary group to compete with the to compete with the Wagner Group , which has been fighting alongside Russia in Ukraine. Kadyrov regularly praises Putin, who installed him as leader of the Russian republic in 2007. More than 30,000 Wagner Group fighters, led by Yevgeniy Prigozhin , have been killed or injured since the full-scale invasion last year, the United States said recently.

Zelensky has reportedly said that French President Emmanuel Macron is “wasting his time” in calling for the conflict with Russia to be settled through negotiations. Zelensky told the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera that “it will be a useless dialogue,” Reuters in calling for the conflict with Russia to be settled through negotiations. Zelensky told the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera that “it will be a useless dialogue,” Reuters reported . Macron, who has long advocated for a diplomatic solution to the conflict, told the French newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche over the weekend that “crushing Russia has never been France’s position.”

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has warned that China is considering providing “lethal support,” including weapons and ammunition, to Russia — saying that he had cautioned Beijing’s top diplomat of the “serious consequences” of such a move, on the sidelines of a weekend security conference in Munich.

From our correspondents

Putin, czar with no empire, needs military victory for his own survival: Nearly a year into his invasion of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin has failed to achieve his territorial goals. But at home he has tightened his grip, engineering a closed, nationalist society, write The Post’s Robyn Dixon and Catherine Belton.

Although many oligarchs and state officials believe Putin’s gambit has unwound 30 years of progress made since the collapse of the Soviet Union, they’re powerless to act.

“Among the elite, though they understand it was a mistake, they still fear to do anything themselves,” said the only Russian diplomat to publicly quit office over the war, Boris Bondarev, formerly based at Russia’s U.N. mission in Geneva. “Because they have gotten used to Putin deciding everything.”

