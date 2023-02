Ukraine live briefing: Pressure over F-16 jets builds ahead of Biden’s Poland trip

at U.S. think tank the Institute for the Study of War, although they said that Russia is unlikely to have enough reservists to “dramatically increase the scale or intensity of the offensive this winter.” Michael Kofman, a Russia expert at CNA, wrote that rather than a major push along one part of the front line, “it is instead a series of distributed battles running north-south from Luhansk, to Bakhmut, and southern Donetsk.” Gains have so far been incremental. He’s skeptical that there is a “spring offensive” looming — because such a strategy would have required a second troop mobilization, in advance, which “never took place.”