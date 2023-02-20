Ukraine live briefing: Pressure over F-16 jets builds ahead of Biden’s Poland trip

President Biden is set to travel to Poland this week to discuss Western efforts to help Ukraine resist Russia’s year-long invasion, as pressure builds on his administration to provide Kyiv with F-16 fighter jets. Poland’s prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, said in a weekend interview with CBS’s “Face the Nation” he believes that eventually “there will be fighter jets from the West” — as was the case with other advanced weapons whose provision was “unimaginable” when the war began.
On Monday, European Union officials will meet to discuss an urgent ammunition shortage, including a proposal to procure ammunition jointly — similar to the way that the bloc purchased vaccines during the coronavirus pandemic. In the short term, though, the E.U.’s foreign affairs chief, Josep Borrell, is urging European nations to draw from their own stocks. “This shortage of ammunition needs to be solved quickly. It’s a matter of weeks,” he said.
Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.
Putin, czar with no empire, needs military victory for his own survival: Nearly a year into his invasion of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin has failed to achieve his territorial goals. But at home he has tightened his grip, engineering a closed, nationalist society, write The Post’s Robyn Dixon and Catherine Belton.
Although many oligarchs and state officials believe Putin’s gambit has unwound 30 years of progress made since the collapse of the Soviet Union, they’re powerless to act.
“Among the elite, though they understand it was a mistake, they still fear to do anything themselves,” said the only Russian diplomat to publicly quit office over the war, Boris Bondarev, formerly based at Russia’s U.N. mission in Geneva. “Because they have gotten used to Putin deciding everything.”