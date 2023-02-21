After covid break and Brasília riot, Rio celebrates ‘Carnival of democracy’

Brazil on Feb. 17 kicked off its annual Carnival in its full form following a two-year hiatus due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. (Video: TWP)

RIO DE JANEIRO — For Faber Paganoto, the social isolation wrought by the pandemic was tough, but never was it more “painful” than during the period of Carnival, this city’s pre-Lenten bacchanal of samba and sensuality. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight The Brazilian celebration of Mardi Gras was canceled in 2021. After the omicron variant emerged, organizers postponed last year’s event and scaled it back, allowing samba schools with their electrifying costumes and floats to parade, but barring the hundreds of roving street parties called blocos.

Paganoto, a 40-year-old geography teacher, understood the decisions. He was wary of putting himself and his family at risk. But he thought of his 7-year-old daughter. She’d spent almost half her life in a world upended by a global pandemic, a world without a proper Carnival.

But this year, at long last, the event returned. And it could not have come at a better time.

After a hiatus caused by a pandemic that has killed 700,000 people here; a bitterly fought presidential election in October that deepened the country’s political polarization; and an attack on the capital last month by supporters of the loser, Jair Bolsonaro, Carnival has been a release valve of sorts.

When Paganoto took his daughter to the first bloco this year, he was overwhelmed. His wife cried.

“We were afraid that she wouldn’t be able to experience this at some point in her life,” Paganoto said. “We didn’t know how long the pandemic would last, if we would return to some level of normality … and now, it is very good to realize that we finally have it back.”

Victoria Rodrigues, a law student, called Carnival’s return “a breath of fresh air.” She had stopped along an oceanfront promenade littered with sequins to apply purple glitter to a friend’s cheeks.

“It’s like a rebirth,” she said.

Brazil’s government expected 46 million people — more than a fifth of the population in Latin America’s largest country — to attend Carnival festivities across the country. Rio’s celebration is the largest anywhere, according to the Guinness Book of World Records — bigger, even, than Mardi Gras in New Orleans.

For those who might have been out of practice, the national news outlet O Globo ran Carnival-related stories on whether it was permissible to ride the metro shirtless or in a bikini (no) and about the illnesses that could be transmitted by kissing (mononucleosis, among others).

“There is no kiss that is 100 percent safe, especially with strangers,” the article warned, though there was little evidence that it had deterred many Cariocas, as the people of the city of Rio are known. “Therefore, the greater the number of mouths kissed, the greater the risk.”

By tradition, Carnival falls on Shrove Tuesday, the day before Ash Wednesday, when Christians begin fasting for Lent. But in many countries, what was once a meal to use up a household’s meat and dairy products before the fast — Mardi Gras being French for Fat Tuesday — has evolved into a multiday, few-holds-barred revel.

After the influenza pandemic of 1918, Rio’s Carnival in 1919 was one of the largest the city had seen, a party so epic that one writer called it “the great revenge against the plague.” Would this be the Carnival of Revenge 2.0?

Eduardo Paes, the mayor of this metropolis, declared it would be a “Carnival of democracy” and a celebration of pandemic heroes. His predecessor was a Pentecostal Christian and former gospel singer who had slashed funding for Carnival.

Jair Bolsonaro, the former president, also wasn’t big on Carnival. He disbanded the Culture Ministry and slashed funding for artists. In one of the social media master’s most notorious tweets, he posted a video that showed a male reveler urinating on another, reportedly during a São Paulo bloco.

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who defeated Bolsonaro in the October election, has pledged to reverse those changes. His culture minister paraded Sunday with a samba school.

The change has not gone unnoticed.

“We are in a climate in which culture is valued,” Leonardo Donner, founder of the Sargento Pimenta bloco, told the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo. The bloco’s name is a nod to Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, the Beatles’ alter ego. It performs hits by the British quartet, with a samba twist.

“We feel a renaissance … a greater respect for the work we do in the streets, which we were not feeling before.”

Lula did not attend Carnival celebrations. He cut short a vacation in Bahia to visit São Paulo state on Monday, where devastating floods and landslides have killed at least 44 people and led officials to cancel some Carnival events there.

Many of the samba schools are celebrating Indigenous and Black Brazilians, including the first Black woman to write a book in the country. One referenced the fight for the demarcation of Indigenous lands and the enslaved Africans who were excluded from Brazil’s independence two centuries ago. Of all the countries in the Western Hemisphere, the United States included, Brazil received the most enslaved Africans, and was the last to abolish the practice, in 1888.

Patrick Pontes called the return of Carnival “surreal.” During the last Carnival, the 22-year-old refrigeration mechanic was in a relationship. Now he was single, and ready to mingle.

He had dyed his hair and goatee pink and wore nothing but devil ears and a short, red tulle skirt a size or two too small.

“I couldn’t enjoy Carnival properly,” he said. “So this year, I’m putting everything out there — everything I kept inside me the other years.”

Nearby, a small crowd had formed around a young woman in a silver dental-floss bikini and black fishnet stockings. Around her neck she wore a sign: “Shooting star. Make a wish.”

Paganoto and his friends have since 2019 chosen to wear tongue-in-cheek Carnival costumes that refer to political events. As a federal civil servant, he feared he might face “some kind of retaliation” for his sartorial choices during the Bolsonaro years. But not anymore.

This year, Paganoto and his pals dressed as “incarcerated patriots,” a reference to the more than 1,200 people who were detained after attacking Brazil’s Congress, Supreme Court and presidential palace on Jan. 8 in a failed effort to restore Bolsonaro to power.

The assault “was revolting in every single way,” Paganoto said. “But we tried to make a joke out of it now that people were arrested and are in jail.”

The costume featured a black grid to hold, meant to resemble the bars of a prison cell; fake feces attached to the rear, a nod to rioters who defecated in government offices during the assault; and a green and yellow T-shirt emblazoned with the word “mané” — “dummy.” That’s a reference to when a bolsonarista approached a Brazilian Supreme Court judge to berate him about alleged election fraud, for which there has been no evidence. The judge replied, “You lost, mané.”

Paganoto, by coincidence, had paraded with a small samba school this year dressed as an incarcerated man. He was repurposing that costume, which featured a black-and-white striped jumpsuit with gold trim and glitter-encrusted handcuffs with disco balls hanging off them.

“Carnival has always been a form of resistance, and that hasn’t changed in the last four years,” Paganoto said. “What has changed is … having the feeling that we are in a democracy again.”

