Putin to give key speech as Ukraine war nears a year and support dips

Russian President Vladimir Putin will deliver a highly symbolic state of the nation address Tuesday to the Federal Assembly — or both houses of the country’s parliament — as the invasion of Ukraine nears its first anniversary this week.
The noon address is targeted at a domestic audience and the focus will be Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, according to the state-affiliated Tass news agency. Putin skipped a similar speech to lawmakers last year.
It will mark Putin’s first public comments after President Biden’s surprise visit to Kyiv on Monday in a show of solidarity ahead of the anniversary that underscored the unity of Western allies behind Ukraine.
“Putin’s war of conquest is failing,” Biden said Monday in a joint statement with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The Kremlin has notched incremental gains in eastern Ukraine in recent weeks, but its grinding efforts have not delivered any particularly symbolic victories, such as a conquest of Bakhmut.
Typically, more than 1,000 guests are in attendance for Putin’s state of the nation speech, including lawmakers, judges, regional administrative officials and religious leaders, Tass reported. This year, Putin has also asked veterans of his invasion to attend.
The address will take place exactly a year after Putin declared two eastern regions of Ukraine under the control of Russian proxies — Donetsk and Luhansk — to be sovereign states, falsely accusing Kyiv of committing genocide there and paving the way for the war. In September, Putin illegally claimed the annexation of those regions and two others, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, declaring that Russia would use all means at its disposal to defend them.
Putin, 70, is increasingly isolated and faces pressure on all sides. Many elite business executives and officials are privately convinced the war was a mistake, even as hard-line nationalists criticize Russian military commanders and press for a sharp escalation to crush Ukrainian resistance.
Recent polls reflect declining levels of support in Russia for continued fighting, while Western analysts estimate the war has killed tens of thousands of the Kremlin’s troops and led to a historic exodus from the country. Nearly half of respondents to a poll said they were nervous or cautious about the future of Russia, said the Levada Center, the country’s most reputable social researcher, in February. Slightly more than 50 percent supported peace talks with Ukraine, the center found in a November survey.
Western officials have in recent weeks pledged heavier arms and ammunition to Ukraine in anticipation of a Russian spring offensive. But the shape of the war remains unclear, with no guarantee that Western public opinion will continue to be as strongly in support of Kyiv, The Washington Post has reported.
The latest: President Biden made a dramatic, unannounced visit to Kyiv on Monday, in a display of robust American support for Ukraine just four days before the anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion. The high-risk visit to the historic Ukrainian capital signaled continued commitment from the United States, Ukraine’s largest financial and military backer. Biden is set to visit Poland next, to discuss Western efforts to help Ukraine resist Russia’s invasion. Read the latest here.
The fight: Russia has been targeting Ukrainian civilian infrastructure with missile and drone strikes since October, often knocking out electricity, heating and water in the country. Despite heavy fighting, no side has made significant gains for months. Western allies agreed to a new wave of elaborate weapons, including Leopard tanks, hoping it may change the balance on the battlefield.
A year of war: Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war has set off a historic exodus of his own people, with data showing that at least 500,000, and perhaps nearly 1 million, have left Russia since the start of the conflict in Ukraine. Despite that and extensive sanctions, the Russian economy has remained more resilient than many expected. There are signs, however, that Putin’s luck may be starting to run out.
