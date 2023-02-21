Biden in Poland live updates President visits Warsaw for talks on Russia-Ukraine war after surprise Kyiv visit

President Biden is in Warsaw for official talks on Tuesday following a risky surprise trip to Kyiv designed to underscore the United States’ ongoing commitment to Ukraine, just days ahead of the anniversary of Russia’s invasion.
Biden is meeting Tuesday with Polish President Andrzej Duda, followed by a speech to mark the Feb. 24 anniversary of the invasion. During his two-day visit, he will also meet the leaders of the Bucharest Nine — a gathering of Eastern European NATO allies created after the Russian annexation of Crimea in 2014. Duda has said he wants to strengthen NATO’s rapid-response capability, with more equipment on its eastern flank.
In Kyiv on Monday, Biden pledged $450 million worth of aid for Ukraine. The defense package includes anti-armor systems, air surveillance radar and more ammunition for “U.S.-provided HIMARS and Howitzers that Ukraine is using so effectively to defend their country,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. The United States will also provide $10 million to support Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Biden’s visit helped cement relations between the two countries at a historic level. “We can be called true allies, and our alliance with America truly strengthens the world,” he said in his nightly address. The pair talked about doing “everything” to secure a Ukrainian victory this year, he said.
