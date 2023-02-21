The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Biden in Poland live updates President visits Warsaw for talks on Russia-Ukraine war after surprise Kyiv visit

Key updates
Cloak-and-dagger moves accompany rare presidential trip to war zone
President Biden walks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at St. Michael's Golden-Domed Cathedral during a surprise visit to Kyiv on Monday. (Evan Vucci/AP)
By
and  
 
clock iconUpdated just now

President Biden is in Warsaw for official talks on Tuesday following a risky surprise trip to Kyiv designed to underscore the United States’ ongoing commitment to Ukraine, just days ahead of the anniversary of Russia’s invasion.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin — under pressure over his halting offensive, which had aimed to overthrow Ukraine’s government within weeks but is entering its second year — is set to address Russia’s parliament Tuesday to shore up support for the war.

Cloak-and-dagger moves accompany rare presidential trip to war zone

Here’s what to know

  • Biden is meeting Tuesday with Polish President Andrzej Duda, followed by a speech to mark the Feb. 24 anniversary of the invasion. During his two-day visit, he will also meet the leaders of the Bucharest Nine — a gathering of Eastern European NATO allies created after the Russian annexation of Crimea in 2014. Duda has said he wants to strengthen NATO’s rapid-response capability, with more equipment on its eastern flank.
  • In Kyiv on Monday, Biden pledged $450 million worth of aid for Ukraine. The defense package includes anti-armor systems, air surveillance radar and more ammunition for “U.S.-provided HIMARS and Howitzers that Ukraine is using so effectively to defend their country,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. The United States will also provide $10 million to support Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Biden’s visit helped cement relations between the two countries at a historic level. “We can be called true allies, and our alliance with America truly strengthens the world,” he said in his nightly address. The pair talked about doing “everything” to secure a Ukrainian victory this year, he said.
Press Enter to skip to end of carousel

Here's what to know:

Biden is meeting Tuesday with Polish President Andrzej Duda, followed by a speech to mark the Feb. 24 anniversary of the invasion. During his two-day visit, he will also meet the leaders of the Bucharest Nine — a gathering of Eastern European NATO allies created after the Russian annexation of Crimea in 2014. Duda has said he wants to strengthen NATO’s rapid-response capability, with more equipment on its eastern flank.
In Kyiv on Monday, Biden pledged $450 million worth of aid for Ukraine. The defense package includes anti-armor systems, air surveillance radar and more ammunition for “U.S.-provided HIMARS and Howitzers that Ukraine is using so effectively to defend their country,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. The United States will also provide $10 million to support Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Biden’s visit helped cement relations between the two countries at a historic level. “We can be called true allies, and our alliance with America truly strengthens the world,” he said in his nightly address. The pair talked about doing “everything” to secure a Ukrainian victory this year, he said.

1/3

End of carousel
Live contributors
Press Enter to skip to end of carousel
RachelPannett
AndrewJeong

1/2

End of carousel
Loading...