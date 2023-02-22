A timeline of recent escalating violence between Israelis and Palestinians

Jan. 26
Israeli forces conducted a raid on a refugee camp in the West Bank city of Jenin that left 10 dead, including an unarmed 61-year-old woman.
Nineteen others were wounded in the hours-long gun battle.
Jan. 27-28
One day later, a Palestinian gunman opened fire outside an East Jerusalem synagogue, killing at least seven people after Friday night prayers. The shooter was killed at the scene.
Mushir al-Masri, a politician with Hamas, the Islamist militant group that rules Gaza, hailed the shooting as a “quick response to the Jenin massacre” and “evidence of the vitality and readiness of the resistance.”
The next day, a 13-year-old Palestinian shot and injured two Israelis in Ma’alot Ir David, an Israeli settlement in East Jerusalem.
Feb. 6
Just over one week later, Israeli forces raided Jericho, killing five Palestinian men, two of whom the army said were caught planning an attack on Jewish-run restaurants. Protests broke out in the usually peaceful town known for its farmland and Christian pilgrimage sites.
Feb. 7
An Israeli raid in Nablus killed a 17-year-old Palestinian. The army said the boy had fired on Israeli forces.
Feb. 10
A Palestinian driver rammed a car into a crowd waiting at a Jerusalem bus stop, killing three, including two young children.
Feb. 13
A shootout in Nablus left a Palestinian man dead. In East Jerusalem, an Israeli police officer was accosted by a knife-wielding Palestinian. A security guard opened fire to try to stop the Palestinian man but instead shot the stabbed officer, who later died of his wounds, police said.
Feb. 14
During a raid on a refugee camp near the city of Tubas, Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian teenager.
Feb. 22
A massive raid in Nablus on Wednesday left at least 10 Palestinians dead and more than 100 wounded, matching the death toll in Jenin. Two Israeli soldiers were also injured, according to the Israel Defense Forces.
Miriam Berger, Shira Rubin, William Booth, Fatima Abdul Karim and Sufian Taha contributed to this report.