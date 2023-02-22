Ukraine live briefing: Biden to meet Russia’s NATO neighbors in Poland as war nears one year

Russia recently notified the United States that it would carry out an intercontinental ballistic missile test, U.S. officials said Tuesday night, but no missile appears to have been launched during Biden’s visit to Ukraine. Moscow notified Washington that it planned to carry out the test in accordance with the New START nuclear treaty, the officials said, speaking on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue. “Such testing is routine and was not a surprise and we did not deem the test a threat to the United States or its allies,” one official said.