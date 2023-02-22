Ukraine live briefing: Biden to meet Russia’s NATO neighbors in Poland as war nears one year

President Biden is set to meet with the leaders of a group of eastern NATO countries concerned by Russian aggression on Wednesday, one day after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the suspension of the two countries’ last-standing nuclear pact and as the two leaders underscored the growing distance between them in dueling speeches.
Speaking outside of Poland’s Royal Castle ahead of the first anniversary of the war, Biden warned that global democracy is at stake. “When Russia invaded, it wasn’t just Ukraine being tested. The whole world faced a test for the ages,” he said, adding: “The questions we face are as simple as they are profound: Would we respond, or would we look the other way?”
Here’s the latest on the war and its impact across the globe.
A year in the trenches has hardened Ukraine’s president: President Volodymyr Zelensky once came into office thinking that he could achieve peace with Putin, but a year ago this week, he found himself hiding in a safe room in Kyiv — the start of a series of experiences that has transformed him into a globally known, hard-bitten wartime leader, Paul Sonne and David L. Stern report.
“Of course, we all have changed, including the president,” said Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian presidential office. “The ordeals that have marked his tenure — they can’t but change a person. Has he become harder? Of course, he has. Has he become stronger? From my point of view, he was always strong.”