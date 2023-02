Ukraine live briefing: Biden to meet Russia’s NATO neighbors in Poland as war nears one year

The groupcomprises Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania and Slovakia. Biden will also meet with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on the final day of his trip to Warsaw, which came after he made a covert visit to Kyiv

U.S. officials say the speeches were timed coincidentally and were not intended to be head-to-head remarks . In his speech, Biden portrayed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as an affront to democracies around the world, while Putin said in his that the West is to blame for the war.

Russia recently notified the United States that it would carry out an intercontinental ballistic missile test, U.S. officials said Tuesday night, but no missile appears to have been launched during Biden’s visit to Ukraine. Moscow notified Washington that it planned to carry out the test in accordance with the New START nuclear treaty, the officials said, speaking on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue. “Such testing is routine and was not a surprise and we did not deem the test a threat to the United States or its allies,” one official said.