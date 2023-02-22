Ex-ISIS teen bride Shamima Begum loses appeal to regain U.K. citizenship

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LONDON — Shamima Begum, a British-born woman who left the country as a teenager to join the Islamic State terrorist group, lost her appeal Wednesday against the decision to remove her citizenship on national security grounds. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight Begum left her East London home in 2015 when she was a 15-year-old high school student. She traveled to Syria with two friends, passing through Turkey before crossing into Syria. After she was found living in a refugee camp in northern Syria in 2019, the British government revoked her citizenship. Begum, who is now 23, wants to return to the United Kingdom.

Her case has sparked a debate about whether Britain should take her back, with some arguing that she poses a threat to national security and others saying she is a victim who was groomed and lured by Islamic State recruiters when she was a child. It’s also thrown a spotlight more broadly on how countries should handle people who joined the Islamic State but now want to return to their home.

The Special Immigration Appeals Commission, a tribunal that hears challenges on decisions to revoke citizenship, held a five-day hearing in November. On Wednesday, it dismissed Begum’s appeal.

Begum had challenged the decision to revoke her citizenship, arguing that it left her stateless and that she was a victim of trafficking.

The British government has said that Begum, who has Bangladeshi parents, is a citizen of Bangladesh. For its part, Bangladesh has said she is not a citizen and has never set foot in the country.

Her case has received considerable attention in Britain, and she is the subject of a BBC podcast, “I’m Not a Monster: The Shamima Begum Story” and documentary, “The Shamima Begum Story.”

Begum married her husband, Yago Riedijk, a Dutch Muslim convert who has been convicted of terrorism offenses, 10 days after she arrived in Syria. She was 15, and he was 21 at the time. They had three children, all of whom have died.

