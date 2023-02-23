Ukraine live briefing: U.N. to vote on resolution calling for Russia to leave Ukraine

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on all nations to vote for a United Nations peace resolution to end the war and preserve his country’s sovereignty, ahead of the Russian invasion’s first anniversary.
President Biden on the last day of his three-day diplomatic trip in Poland on Wednesday affirmed the United States’ support for NATO territory in case of an attack by Russia, saying: “We will defend literally every inch of NATO. Every inch of NATO.”
Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.
A year of war seen through the eyes of ordinary Ukrainians: Since Russia launched its invasion on Ukraine one year ago, every Ukrainian’s life has changed in ways both big and small. Families have been torn apart, homes have been destroyed and dreams have been shattered. Some civilians picked up arms, while others are helping as volunteers delivering aid.
With photography by Ed Ram, Wojciech Grzedzinski, Kasia Strek and Heidi Levine, The Post’s Olivier Laurent and Siobhán O’Grady report on how no one has been left untouched as Ukrainians reflect on a year of loss, resilience and fear.
“It won’t be easier now, it’s going to get harder and I’m prepared for the worst time,” a drama student in Kyiv said.
A doctor in Kherson said he was hopeful. “I believe in a positive future … people who stayed here don’t intend to leave. That gives me energy.”