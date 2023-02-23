Ukraine live briefing: U.N. to vote on resolution calling for Russia to leave Ukraine A destroyed Russian tank sits in a snow-covered wheat field in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine on Feb. 22. (Anatolii Stepanov/AFP/Getty Images)

Listen Gift Article Share

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on all nations to vote for a United Nations peace resolution to end the war and preserve his country’s sovereignty, ahead of the Russian invasion’s first anniversary. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight In a special session of the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday, Kuleba said the resolution “will contribute to our joint efforts to bring the war to an end as well as protect the fundamental principles of international law and the U.N. charter.”

President Biden on the last day of his three-day diplomatic trip in Poland on Wednesday affirmed the United States’ support for NATO territory in case of an attack by Russia, saying: “We will defend literally every inch of NATO. Every inch of NATO.”

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

Key developments

To mark the first anniversary of the war in Ukraine, the United Nations General Assembly will vote on a draft resolution that calls on Russia to leave Ukrainian territory and highlights the need for accountability for crimes. The vote on the nonbinding resolution is expected to take place this week. The war in Ukraine is not a “European issue” but involves the whole world and is “a blatant violation of international law,” the European Union’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, that calls on Russia to leave Ukrainian territory and highlights the need for accountability for crimes. The vote on the nonbinding resolution is expected to take place this week. The war in Ukraine is not a “European issue” but involves the whole world and is “a blatant violation of international law,” the European Union’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, said at Wednesday’s emergency session

Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia hit back on the proposed U.N. resolution, which calls for an immediate cease-fire. “Moscow is ready for a solution,” he said. “The draft resolution submitted here will not help this at all. It will rather encourage the West, which will continue its militaristic line, using the U.N. as a cover.”

In the coming year, Russia will put on combat duty the first launchers equipped with the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile, , President Vladimir Putin begin the mass deployment of sea-launched hypersonic missiles. which can potentially carry a large nuclear payload , President Vladimir Putin said Thursday in an address marking the Defender of the Fatherland Day. He also said Moscow wouldbegin the mass deployment of sea-launched hypersonic missiles.

President Biden said it was a “big mistake” for Putin to temporarily suspend Russia’s participation in New START nuclear arms control treaty . In an interview with ABC News, Biden said, “It’s a big mistake to do that. Not very responsible.” But, he said, he doesn’t believe Putin is “thinking of using nuclear weapons.”

There “will certainly be consequences for China” if it sends lethal military aid to Russia for its war in Ukraine, the Pentagon , the Pentagon said Wednesday, after China’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, visited Moscow. “We haven’t seen them give lethal aid to Russia at this time, for the war, but they haven’t also taken that off the table,” the Pentagon’s deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh said at a briefing.

Battleground updates

Several hundred foreign troops will soon join German military instructors teaching Ukrainian forces how to use Western tanks and other arms , the head of the European Union’s Special Training Command, Lieutenant-General Andreas Marlow, , the head of the European Union’s Special Training Command, Lieutenant-General Andreas Marlow, said in an interview with Reuters . The specialists will come from Norway and the Netherlands and will arrive by the end of March, he said.

Wagner Group chief Yevgeniy Prigozhin said in a Thursday morning Telegram post that an ammunition shipment is on its way to his mercenaries, days after he launched a Yevgeniy Prigozhin said in a Thursday morning Telegram post that an ammunition shipment is on its way to his mercenaries, days after he launched a bitter attack claiming that the Russian military was depriving his fighters of ammunition.

Ukrainian authorities in Kherson announced additional security measures ahead of the war anniversary, citing a possible escalation. In a ahead of the war anniversary, citing a possible escalation. In a Facebook post Wednesday, the administration asked people to switch to remote work and announced patrols at gatherings.

Global impact

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez arrived in Kyiv on Thursday, saying in a saying in a tweet that Spain will stand with Ukraine “until peace returns to Europe.”

Even as Ukraine’s Western allies and Biden have sought to trumpet a “global coalition” against Russia’s invasion, a closer look beyond the West suggests the world is far from united on the issues raised by the Ukraine war, against Russia’s invasion, a closer look beyond the West suggests the world is far from united on the issues raised by the Ukraine war, The Washington Post reported.

Chinese President Xi Jinping could visit Russia soon, Putin suggested in a meeting with China’s Wang in Moscow. “We are expecting the President of the People’s Republic of China in Russia — we have agreed on his visit earlier,” Putin said, according to a Putin suggested in a meeting with China’s Wang in Moscow. “We are expecting the President of the People’s Republic of China in Russia — we have agreed on his visit earlier,” Putin said, according to a Kremlin statement

Ukraine’s grain export initiative has sent 22 million tons of food in seven months to 43 countries, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address , hailing it as a significant contribution by Ukraine to global food security.

More than 8 million refugees from Ukraine have been recorded across Europe since the start of the war, according to the U.N. refugee agency.

From our correspondents

A year of war seen through the eyes of ordinary Ukrainians: Since Russia launched its invasion on Ukraine one year ago, every Ukrainian’s life has changed in ways both big and small. Families have been torn apart, homes have been destroyed and dreams have been shattered. Some civilians picked up arms, while others are helping as volunteers delivering aid.

With photography by Ed Ram, Wojciech Grzedzinski, Kasia Strek and Heidi Levine, The Post’s Olivier Laurent and Siobhán O’Grady report on how no one has been left untouched as Ukrainians reflect on a year of loss, resilience and fear.

“It won’t be easier now, it’s going to get harder and I’m prepared for the worst time,” a drama student in Kyiv said.

A doctor in Kherson said he was hopeful. “I believe in a positive future … people who stayed here don’t intend to leave. That gives me energy.”

GiftOutline Gift Article