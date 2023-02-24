Europe

These two maps show how the war in Ukraine has evolved

By
and  
 
February 24, 2023 at 4:35 p.m. EST

Since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine one year ago, weapons have punctuated the landscape: Missiles streak through the skies, drones explode outside building windows, and the booms of artillery echo through the days and nights.

As Russia retreated from Kyiv and the north last spring, the fighting became consolidated in the east, forming what is the current front line. Data from the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project organization shows how the battlefield changed over the year. While not comprehensive, the information gives a sense of how conflict’s geographic focus and intensity have evolved.

Follow the 600-mile front line between Ukrainian and Russian forces

Events involving shelling, artillery or missile attacks

BELARUS

RUSSIA

POLAND

Kyiv

Kharkiv

Lviv

UKRAINE

SLOV.

Luhansk

Dnipro

Area held by

Russia-backed

separatists

since 2014

Zaporizhzhia

Donetsk

HUNG.

MOL.

Mariupol

Mykolaiv

ROMANIA

Odessa

Sea of Azov

Annexed by

Russia

in 2014

Black Sea

Note: Data is through Feb. 17. Each event may include multiple individual strikes.

Some events may not be included in the map due to data availability.

Source: Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project

THE WASHINGTON POST

Artillery, shelling and missile attacks show how Russian forces were pushed back in the Kharkiv region last fall. They also show how fighting centered around the southeastern city of Kherson in the fall. Strikes were most frequent in Kyiv in March, near the start of the war, but attacks have still taken place despite Russia’s retreat from the capital.

This is a distinctly modern war, where both sides rely on drones not just for surveillance but also for fighting.

Russia and Ukraine are fighting the first full-scale drone war

Events involving air or drone strikes

BELARUS

RUSSIA

POLAND

Kyiv

Kharkiv

Lviv

UKRAINE

Luhansk

Dnipro

Zaporizhzhia

Donetsk

Area held by

Russia-backed

separatists

since 2014

MOL.

Mariupol

Mykolaiv

ROMANIA

Odessa

Sea of Azov

Annexed by

Russia

in 2014

Black Sea

Note: Data is through Feb. 17. Each event may include multiple individual strikes.

Some events may not be included in the map due to data availability.

Source: Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project

THE WASHINGTON POST

